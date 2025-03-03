Private sector activity expected to fall for fourth consecutive quarter – CBI Growth Indicator

Business volumes in the services sector are anticipated to decline (-23%), driven by a predicted fall in business & professional services (-14%) and the weakest expectations for consumer services (-55%) since September 2022. Distribution sales are also expected to fall significantly in the three months to May (-24%). But in contrast, manufacturers anticipate output to return to growth (+8%).

The weak outlook comes as private sector activity fell again in the three months to February (-27%), at a faster pace than the quarter to January (-23%). All sectors reported falling business volumes.

Alpesh Paleja, CBI Deputy Chief Economist, said: