WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Private sector activity falls but expectations hold firm – CBI Growth Indicator
Private sector activity fell again in the three months to April (weighted balance of -14%, compared with -12% in the three months to March), according to the CBI’s latest Growth Indicator. Activity has now been flat or falling in our surveys since mid-2022.
Business volumes in the services sector fell at a faster pace in the quarter to April (-21% from -11% in March) driven by accelerated declines in both business & professional services (-19%) and consumer services (-30%). Elsewhere, distribution sales continued to fall modestly (-10% from -9% in March), but manufacturing output was broadly flat in April (+3% from -18%); the latter marked the firmest outturn since July 2023.
Despite weakening activity, hiring intentions within the services sector stood their ground. Both business & professional services (+12% in April, from +13% in March) and consumer services (+11%, from +17%) companies expect headcount to rise modestly over the next three months.
Price growth expectations for services firms eased in April (+19%, from +28% in March), driven by softer inflation expectations in business & professional services (+18% from +30%; and well above the long-run average of +2%) while consumer services expectations were little changed from last month (+19% from +22%).
Overall, private sector activity is expected to rise modestly over the next three months (+10%), with volumes in both services (+13%) and manufacturing (+11%) expected to see growth. Growth in services is expected to be driven by an uptick in business & professional services (+15%), and marginal growth in consumer services (+4%). But distribution sales are anticipated to be unchanged in the three months to July (0%).
Alpesh Paleja, CBI Lead Economist, yesterday said:
“This was another disappointing quarter for economic activity, which extended its long run of decline and stagnation. However, expectations remain firm, and suggest the UK economy will begin to rebound over the next three months.
“Getting the economy motoring again can’t come quickly enough for hard-pressed businesses and consumers. Ramping-up policy interventions that build confidence and reduce the cost of doing business would really help to unleash the pent-up business investment we need to accelerate a return to sustainable growth.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
NHS Confederation - Worrying numbers of patients transporting themselves to A&E01/05/2024 13:25:00
Rory Deighton responds to the Liberal Democrat's analysis showing the number of patients making their own way to A&E
UNICEF - Geneva Palais briefing note: Caught in the Crossfire – Lebanon’s children under fire01/05/2024 12:25:00
A new report from UNICEF in Lebanon underscores the deepening suffering of children in the country, as Lebanon grapples with a cascade of crises, compounded by conflict.
LGA response to DLUHC's latest homelessness statistics01/05/2024 11:20:00
Cllr Darren Rodwell, housing spokesperson for the Local Government Association responds to the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities latest homelessness statistics
CBI responds to First Minister's resignation30/04/2024 16:05:00
CBI yesterday responded to First Minister's resignation.
Pay packets worth less than 2008 in nearly two-thirds of UK local authorities – TUC analysis reveals30/04/2024 12:15:00
Pay packets are still worth less than in 2008 in nearly two-thirds (63%) of UK local authorities, according to new TUC analysis, published yesterday (Monday).
CBI Northern Ireland responds to draft NI budget agreement29/04/2024 16:05:00
CBI Northern Ireland recently responded to draft NI budget agreement.
CBI Scotland responds to end of Bute House Agreement29/04/2024 12:15:00
CBI Scotland recently (25 April 2024) responded to end of Bute House Agreement.
CBI National Business Dinner – CEO Rain Newton-Smith's speech29/04/2024 11:05:00
CBI National Business Dinner – CEO Rain Newton-Smith's speech (25 April 2024).
LGA - Calls for respect in local elections amid rising levels of abuse29/04/2024 10:05:00
The Local Government Association (LGA) has joined forces with the Electoral Commission and the Jo Cox Foundation to call for no abuse towards candidates at this set of local elections.