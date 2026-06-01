Private sector anticipates broad-based summer weakness – CBI Growth Indicator

Firms across the private sector expect activity to fall in the three months to August (weighted balance of -24%), according to the CBI’s latest Growth Indicator.

Companies’ expectations are broadly unchanged from April, when the report was last published, and extend a period of negative predictions for growth that began in late 2024.

Business volumes in the services sector are anticipated to fall (-28%), driven by expected declines in consumer services volumes (-30%) and business & professional services (-27%); expectations in the latter are at their weakest in a year. Distribution sales are also expected to decline (-23%), and manufacturers anticipate a modest fall in volumes over the next three months (-13%).

The subdued outlook comes as private sector activity fell in the three months to May (-31%). All sub-sectors reported falling activity.

Alpesh Paleja, CBI Deputy Chief Economist, said: