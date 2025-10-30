WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Private sector downturn set to persist into 2026 - CBI Growth Indicator - October 2025
Firms across the private sector expect activity to fall in the next three months (weighted balance of -20%), extending a run of negative predictions that began in late 2024, according to the CBI’s latest Growth Indicator.
The downturn is expected to be broad-based, with business volumes in the services sector set to decline (-15%), driven by weak expectations in both business & professional services (-12%) and consumer services (-28%). Distribution sales are expected to fall sharply (-34%), alongside a contraction in manufacturing output (-19%).
The disappointing outlook comes as private sector activity fell in the three months to October (-32%), the same pace as in the three months to September. All sub-sectors reported falling activity.
Alpesh Paleja, Deputy Chief Economist, CBI, yesterday said:
“Firms are facing a difficult winter, with private sector momentum weak and confidence fragile. Uncertainty around the upcoming Budget is weighing heavily on sentiment, with many firms keeping key decisions on hold until more clarity is forthcoming. Cost pressures from a variety of sources remain strong, with last year’s tax rises adding to the drag.
“As a result, tough decisions to deliver policy stability and address fiscal pressures will be needed at the Budget. Our surveys clearly show that the private sector cannot bear the brunt of these decisions once again. The business tax burden is already at a 25-year high and – rather than tinkering around the edges – the Chancellor must strategically address the tax system’s complexities that are undermining growth and deliver a Budget and tax system that helps businesses invest, hire, and scale.”
Key findings from our monthly Services Sector Survey showed:
- Business volumes in the services sector fell in the three months to October (-35%), at the same pace as in the three months to September.
- Both business & professional services (-34%) and consumer services (-40%) volumes fell heavily through the quarter.
- Hiring intentions within the services sector remain weak. Business & professional services expect headcount to fall modestly over the next three months (-11%), while consumer services companies expect a sharp fall in numbers employed (-33%)
- Selling price expectations in the services sector eased to their long-run average in October (+7%, from +14% in September). Inflation expectations have moderated for both business & professional services firms (+5%) and consumer services (+18%)
A balance is the weighted percentage of companies reporting an increase minus those reporting a decrease.
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
TUC – TikTok “must come clean” as MPs probe mass AI-driven job cuts30/10/2025 16:10:00
TikTok “must come clean” as MPs probe mass AI-driven job cuts, says the TUC today (Thursday).
TUC warns that 6 month qualifying period would leave more than 2 million workers at risk from unfair dismissal30/10/2025 12:15:00
The TUC recently (Monday) published new analysis which reveals more than 2 million workers (2,010,946) would be denied protection from unfair dismissal if a six-month qualifying period was implemented before those rights kick in.
UK Space Agency: £55 billion R&D funding boost to unlock UK breakthroughs from health to clean energy30/10/2025 12:14:00
Funding boost for science and tech breakthroughs that improve lives, create jobs and grow our economy.
Audit Scotland - North Ayrshire Council thinks big29/10/2025 13:25:00
North Ayrshire Council ‘thinks big’ as it looks to the future, with a focus on improving services, reducing poverty and inequality, and proactively tackling a projected £47 million funding gap.
LGA response: Free 'morning after pill' roll out at pharmacies29/10/2025 12:25:00
Cllr Dr Wendy Taylor, Chair of the LGA's Health and Wellbeing Committee responds to the NHS England announcement on the national roll out of free access to the emergency contraceptive pill for women at pharmacies in England
Retail Sales Fall Amid Weak Confidence and Budget Concerns - CBI DTS October 202528/10/2025 12:15:00
Retail sales volumes continued to decline at a strong rate in the year to October, extending the sector’s downturn into a thirteenth consecutive month - according to the latest CBI Distributive Trades Survey.
TUC Cymru marks Black History Month with call to turn commitments into action27/10/2025 12:15:00
“Wales has made progress – but the fight against racism is far from over,” says TUC Cymru General Secretary Shavanah Taj.
NHS Confederation responds to CQC State of Care report27/10/2025 11:05:00
Achieving the goals set out in the government’s Ten-Year Health Plan will require a shift in resources from hospital into primary and community care.
CQC annual State of Care Report: LGA Statement27/10/2025 10:05:00
Cllr Dr Wendy Taylor Chair of the LGA’s Health and Wellbeing Committee, responded to the CQC’s State of Care report