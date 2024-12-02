Private sector expects activity to fall in the next three months

Private sector firms expect activity to fall in the three months to February 2025 (weighted balance of -10%), according to the CBI’s latest Growth Indicator. This marks the first time this year that expectations for growth have been negative.

Business volumes in the services sector are anticipated to decline (-13%), with a slight fall in business & professional services (-7%) and a sharper decline in consumer services (-33%), both marking the weakest expectations for around two years. Distribution sales are also expected to fall (-20%), while manufacturers anticipate output to rise modestly in the three months to February (+9%).

The tepid outlook comes as private sector activity fell again in the three months to November (-13%), falling at a faster pace than in the three months to October (-4%). All three major sectors reported falling business volumes, sales or output.

Alpesh Paleja, CBI Interim Deputy Chief Economist, said: