WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Private sector expects activity to fall through fourth quarter of 2025 – CBI Growth Indicator
Firms across the private sector expect activity to fall in the next three months (weighted balance of -20%), extending a run of negative predictions that began in late 2024, according to the CBI’s latest Growth Indicator.
The downturn is expected to be broad-based, with business volumes in the services sector set to decline (-18%), driven by weak expectations in both business & professional services (-14%) and consumer services (-31%). Distribution sales are expected to fall at significantly (-33%), alongside a contraction in manufacturing output (-14%).
The disappointing outlook comes as private sector activity fell in the three months to September (-32%). All sub-sectors reported falling activity.
Alpesh Paleja, CBI Deputy Chief Economist, yesterday said:
“The weakness in private sector activity doesn’t show any signs of letting up and is now expected to persist to the end of this year. The themes cited by businesses paint a, by now, familiar picture: demand conditions are lacklustre, with firms feeling the knock-on impact of cautious spending and investment behaviour across the economy. Wrapped into this, the rise in employer NICs and the National Living Wage continue to bite on bottom lines. And a persistent climate of global economic uncertainty is further hampering decision making.
“This is now accompanied by renewed nervousness around the November Budget, with businesses concerned about being asked to again shoulder the burden of fixing the public finances. The business tax burden is already at a 25-year high and the Chancellor must quickly reaffirm last year’s commitment to no more business tax rises, avoiding Budget speculation further curtailing sentiment in the run up to 26 November. Doing so will boost confidence and accelerate the significant contribution businesses want to be making to the shared growth mission.”
Key findings from our monthly Services Sector Survey showed:
- Business volumes in the services sector fell in the three months to September (-35%), at a faster pace than in the quarter to August. The latest data marked eleven consecutive rolling quarters of decline.
- Both business & professional services (-35%) and consumer services (-34%) volumes fell through the quarter.
- Hiring intentions within the services sector remain weak. Business & professional services expect headcount to fall slightly over the next three months (-5%), while consumer services companies expect a sharp fall in numbers employed (-39%).
- Selling price expectations in the services sector have accelerated relative to August and stand above the long-run average (+14%, from +9% in August; long-run average +7%). Inflation expectations remain modest for business & professional services firms (+10%) but have picked up for consumer services (+27%).
A balance is the weighted percentage of companies reporting an increase minus those reporting a decrease.
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CBI - Financial services activity falls at fastest pace since 2020 – CBI Financial Services Survey02/10/2025 10:25:00
Business volumes in the financial services sector fell at the quickest rate since June 2020 in the third quarter of 2025, according to the latest CBI Financial Services Survey. Despite the sharp deterioration in activity, sentiment was broadly flat in the three months to September, marking an improvement compared with the previous quarter's steep drop.
CBI responds to calls to abolish Climate Change Act02/10/2025 09:25:00
Rain Newton-Smith, CBI Chief Executive responds to calls to abolish Climate Change Act
UNICEF and Bukhman Philanthropies partner to launch landmark study on childhood in the digital age01/10/2025 15:25:00
Understanding how online and offline influences interact to shape adolescent development and wellbeing is at the heart of a new initiative announced yesterday by UNICEF.
LGA - Fair Pay Agreement for care workers: LGA statement01/10/2025 14:25:00
Cllr Dr Wendy Taylor, Chair of the LGA’s Health and Wellbeing Committee responds to the Government’s announcement of a first Fair Pay Agreement for care workers
NHS Confederation - Q’s new home at the NHS Confederation01/10/2025 13:25:00
Membership community accelerating improvement set to move to the NHS Confederation next month.
NHS Confederation comments on news that online GP bookings are now mandatory01/10/2025 12:25:00
Many of our members are operating in this way already and have been positive about the impact – not only on patients, but on the workforce.
UK Space Agency goes global with 23 new projects01/10/2025 10:20:00
A new batch of 23 projects will strengthen international space partnerships, develop national capabilities and boost economic growth, the UK Space Agency yesterday announced.
CBI responds to Chancellor’s speech at Labour Party Conference 202530/09/2025 16:05:00
CBI yesterday responded to Chancellor’s speech at Labour Party Conference 2025.
CBI responds to government announcement on youth unemployment29/09/2025 12:15:00
CBI yesterday responded to government announcement on youth unemployment.