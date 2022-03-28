Private sector growth accelerates in the three months to March - Growth Indicator

Private sector activity grew at a slightly faster pace in the three months to March (+18% from +13% in February), according to the CBI’s latest Growth Indicator.

Activity within business & professional services grew at the quickest rate since the three months to November (+25% from +3% in February). Growth remained solid in the distribution sector (+27% from +24%) and the manufacturing sector (+27% from +26%). But activity fell across consumer services (-23% from +10%).

Looking ahead, private sector activity is expected to grow at an even faster rate in the next three months (+27%).

Within this, consumer services firms expect a strong return to growth (+35%), business & professional services firms (+27%) and manufacturers (+30%) expect a similarly firm rate of growth, while distribution firms expect sales growth to slow somewhat (+18%).

The CBI Growth Indicator is a composite measure of activity, based on responses to CBI surveys. In total, 454 firms responded between 24 February 2022 and 15 March 2022.

Alpesh Paleja, CBI Lead Economist, yesterday said: