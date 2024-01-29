Private sector growth momentum remains weak – CBI growth indicator

Private sector activity fell in the three months to January (weighted balance of -11% compared with -8% in the three months to December), according to the CBI’s latest Growth Indicator. Activity has now been flat or falling for the last year and a half.

Services business volumes declined slightly in the three months to January (-5% from -8% in December), driven by falling volumes in consumer services (-25%). Business & professional services volumes were unchanged over the same period (0%). Manufacturing output slipped back into contraction (-10% from 0% in December), while distribution sales fell at the sharpest pace since July 2020 (-29%).

Private sector activity is expected to remain broadly stable over the next three months (+3%). However, there is some divergence in the outlook for individual sectors: services volumes (+10%) and manufacturing output (+7%) look set for a return to growth, broadly offsetting a further decline in distribution sales (-24%).

A brighter near-term growth outlook for the services sector was accompanied in January by an improvement in employment and price growth expectations. Hiring intentions returned to positive territory in services overall (+11% from -2% in December), with firms in both business & professional (+14%) and consumer (+5%) services expecting to boost headcount over the next three months. Price growth expectations for the next three months in the sector cooled slightly (+18% from +23% in December), principally reflecting a fall back in inflation expectations in consumer services (+15% from +48%).

