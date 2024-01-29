WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Private sector growth momentum remains weak – CBI growth indicator
Private sector activity fell in the three months to January (weighted balance of -11% compared with -8% in the three months to December), according to the CBI’s latest Growth Indicator. Activity has now been flat or falling for the last year and a half.
Services business volumes declined slightly in the three months to January (-5% from -8% in December), driven by falling volumes in consumer services (-25%). Business & professional services volumes were unchanged over the same period (0%). Manufacturing output slipped back into contraction (-10% from 0% in December), while distribution sales fell at the sharpest pace since July 2020 (-29%).
Private sector activity is expected to remain broadly stable over the next three months (+3%). However, there is some divergence in the outlook for individual sectors: services volumes (+10%) and manufacturing output (+7%) look set for a return to growth, broadly offsetting a further decline in distribution sales (-24%).
A brighter near-term growth outlook for the services sector was accompanied in January by an improvement in employment and price growth expectations. Hiring intentions returned to positive territory in services overall (+11% from -2% in December), with firms in both business & professional (+14%) and consumer (+5%) services expecting to boost headcount over the next three months. Price growth expectations for the next three months in the sector cooled slightly (+18% from +23% in December), principally reflecting a fall back in inflation expectations in consumer services (+15% from +48%).
Alpesh Paleja, CBI Lead Economist, yesterday said:
“The New Year has so far failed to breathe new life into the UK private sector, with our latest surveys signaling a continuation of last year’s weak growth momentum. There is some room for encouragement, with both services and manufacturing firms hopeful of seeing a pick-up in activity, however it does look like the economy overall is set to remain stagnant at best in the near term.
“The upcoming Budget is an opportunity to firm up the foundations of growth. Following encouraging policy announcements last Autumn, we now need a sustainable vision for the economy over the longer term and a plan to realise it. We must take further steps to address acute labour shortages, focus on making our business environment more competitive and invest meaningfully in high-growth industries."
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Manufacturers cut back investment as output and orders weaken - CBI Industrial Trends Survey29/01/2024 15:20:00
Sentiment within the manufacturing sector stagnated in the three months to January, as output volumes fell unexpectedly, according to the CBI’s latest quarterly Industrial Trends Survey.
NHS Confederation responds to result of BMA consultant pay ballot26/01/2024 15:25:00
The BMA has announced that 51% of its consultant members in England voted against the pay offer.
January sales setback leaves retailers downbeat on sector's prospects - CBI Distributive Trends Survey26/01/2024 12:15:00
Retail sales fell in the year to January at the sharpest pace in three years, according to the latest monthly CBI Distributive Trades Survey.
NHS Confederation - Winter pressures on NHS services continue to be unrelenting26/01/2024 10:05:00
Rory Deighton responds to NHS England's latest winter urgent and emergency care situation report.
WWF - UK Government may have broken law on river pollution - Watchdog confirms26/01/2024 09:05:00
Office for Environmental Protection urges immediate action from Defra following complaint by WWF and ClientEarth
TUC and REC urge government to abandon rehashed plan to allow agency staff to replace strikers25/01/2024 12:15:00
The Trades Union Congress (TUC) and the Recruitment & Employment Confederation (REC) have today (Wednesday) joined forces to urge the government to abandon plans to end a longstanding ban on agency workers filling in for employees who are on strike.
Solidarity with unions in Argentina25/01/2024 11:05:00
The TUC has sent a message of support to union in Argentina holding a general strike against the far-right policies of new President Javier Milei.
CBI Wales appoints new Chair24/01/2024 16:15:00
Leading business figure Alison Orrells is the new Chair of CBI Wales.
More than two million people will be cut off from their gas and electricity this winter because they can't afford to top up, Citizens Advice warns24/01/2024 09:25:00
New analysis from Citizens Advice has found that more than two million people across Great Britain will disconnect from their gas and electricity this winter because they can’t afford to top up their prepayment meter.