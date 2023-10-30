Private sector growth prospects freeze over this winter - CBI Growth Indicator

Private sector activity continued to fall in the three months to October (weighted balance of -7%, from -8% in September), with all three sectors reporting mild contractions, according to the latest Growth Indicator.

Services saw business volumes continued to fall at a broadly similar pace to last month (-7%), reflecting weaker activity in both business & professional services (-7%) and consumer services (-10%). Distribution sales (-7%) and manufacturing output (-6%) also declined in the quarter to October.

A continued downturn in services activity has yet to temper hiring intentions in the sector, with both business & professional services (+19%) and consumer services (+6%) firms anticipating headcount growth over the next three months. Selling prices in the services sector also look set to rise at a firm pace over the same period (+28%). Most notably, consumer services firms report the strongest price growth expectations since January 2023 (+50%).

Looking ahead, private sector activity is expected to remain stable over the next three months (0%). A return to growth in manufacturing (+15%) looks set to broadly offset another contraction in distribution (-13%), with activity in services expected to be broadly flat (-1%).

