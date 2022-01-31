Private sector growth slows in three months to January - CBI Growth Indicator

Private sector growth eased for the second consecutive survey in the three months to January (balance of +12% from +21% in three months to December). This is the slowest rate of growth since the three months to April 2021, according to the CBI’s latest Growth Indicator.

Only the distribution sector saw faster growth than the previous rolling quarter (+38% from +21%). Growth in manufacturing output (+14% from +29%) and business & professional services volumes (+9% from +16%) eased, while consumer services activity fell for the first time since the three months to June 2021 (-23% from +23% in December).

Private sector activity is expected to grow at a similarly modest pace in the next three months (+10%), marking the lowest expectations for growth since the quarter to February 2021.

Looking ahead, manufacturers (+23%) and business & professional services firms (+15%) expect a faster rate of growth in the next three months. Distribution firms expect growth to ease slightly (+33%), while consumer services activity is expected to fall at an even faster rate (-53%).

Alpesh Paleja, CBI Lead Economist, said: