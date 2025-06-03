Private sector outlook weakest since 2022 - CBI Growth Indicator

Private sector firms once again expect activity to fall in the three months to August (weighted balance of -30%), according to the CBI's latest Growth Indicator. Expectations have deteriorated further, and are now at their weakest since September 2022.

Business volumes in the services sector are expected to decline (-32%), with expectations at their weakest since November 2022. The anticipated fall is driven by predictions of decline in both business & professional services (-29%) and consumer services (-43%) volumes. Distribution sales are also expected to fall in the three months to August (-39%, also the weakest expectations since September 2022), alongside manufacturing output (-14%).

The negative outlook comes as private sector activity fell again in the three months to May (-26%, from -19% in April). The decline in activity was broad-based across all sectors.

Alpesh Paleja, Deputy Chief Economist, CBI, yesterday said: