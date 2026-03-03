WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Private sector remains under pressure - CBI Growth Indicator
Firms across the private sector expect activity to fall in the next three months (weighted balance of -13%), according to the CBI’s latest Growth Indicator. Nonetheless the pessimism has eased noticeably, with expectations at their least negative since November 2024.
The downturn is expected to be driven by falling distribution sales (-36%) and a modest decline in manufacturing output (-12%). Business volumes in the services sector are also set to drop, albeit marginally (-5%). Within services, February saw another bleak outlook for consumer services volumes (-38%), whereas business & professional services firms expect activity to rise in the three months to May (+4%). This marks the most positive expectations for business and professional services since the quarter to October 2024.
The subdued outlook comes as private sector activity fell in the three months to February (-19%, at a slower pace from -33% in the three months to January). All sub-sectors reported falling activity.
Charlotte Dendy, CBI Economic Surveys & Data Manager, yesterday said:
“While private sector firms still expect activity to fall over the next three months, the improvement in the outlook is notable – with expectations at their least negative since November 2024. Nevertheless, expectations remain well below their long-run average, underscoring the fact that firms continue to face a challenging trading environment.
“Businesses continue to highlight the impact of recent Budgets on costs, alongside weak customer confidence and a broader lack of demand indicating that the mood remains fragile.
“While the Spring Forecast may not carry the full weight of a Budget, it still provides an important moment for the Chancellor to double down on the government’s growth mission. With business costs continuing to weigh on private sector activity, growth and investment, broader solutions must be found on lowering business energy costs and on the practical implementation of the Employment Rights Act.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
'Make Wales one of Europe's most competitive and sustainable small economies by 2035' - CBI Wales 'manifesto' challenges party leaders ahead of Senedd election03/03/2026 16:05:00
Ahead of the Welsh election, the CBI has challenged party leaders to transform Wales into one of Europe’s most competitive and sustainable small economies by 2035 - and put a new Welsh Industrial Strategy at the heart of pro-business policies.
Our rights at work are under attack! #StopTheSteal03/03/2026 11:05:00
Reform UK has pledged to rip up legal protections for workers and renters.
“Unfair” youth minimum wage must go, says TUC – as evidence shows the youth rate is seldom used02/03/2026 16:05:00
Ahead of the Spring Statement tomorrow, new analysis by the TUC today (Monday) shows that a million 18-20 year olds – 85 per cent – are already paid above the youth minimum wage, rendering it not only unfair, but also “obsolete” as only 1 in 7 receives it.
Local government at its ‘financially weakest’, warns LGA ahead of Spring Statement02/03/2026 09:05:00
In a submission to Chancellor Rachel Reeves ahead of the Spring Statement, the LGA has expressed real concern over the sector’s capacity to cope over the coming years.
NHS Confederation - Health leaders recognise unacceptable failings in maternity and neonatal care27/02/2026 11:05:00
Rory Deighton responds to the interim findings of the independent National Maternity and Neonatal Investigation chaired by Baroness Amos.
Citizens Advice reacts to Ofcom’s Pricing trends for communications services in the UK report27/02/2026 10:05:00
Anne Pardoe, Head of Policy at Citizens Advice, reacts to Ofcom’s Pricing trends for communications services in the UK report
Audit Scotland - Mounting financial pressures will force tough decisions on health and social care services27/02/2026 09:05:00
Integration Joint Boards (IJBs), together with their NHS and council partners, must urgently take decisions on where to redesign, reduce or discontinue services.
Profitability across the service sector declines further as cost pressures continue to build - CBI Service Sector Survey26/02/2026 12:15:00
Business sentiment and activity across the service sector continued to fall in the quarter to February, albeit at a slower pace, according to the CBI’s latest Service Sector Survey.