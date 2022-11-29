Scottish Government
Private Sector Rent Statistics, 2010 to 2022
An Official Statistics Publication for Scotland.
Statistics on annual average private sector rents to the end of September 2022, based predominantly on advertised rent data, have been released today by Scotland’s Chief Statistician.
Average rents for two bedroom properties, the most common type of private rented home in Scotland, have increased in 17 out of 18 areas of Scotland compared with the previous year.
Increases in seven of these areas were above the annual rate of inflation of 7.6%, ranging from 7.7% in Greater Glasgow up to 10.3% in South Lanarkshire. Meanwhile the average two bedroom rent in the Ayrshires decreased by 1.5%.
These regional trends combine to show an estimated 6.2% annual increase in average two bedroom monthly rents at a Scotland level.
Average rents increased at a Scotland level across all property size categories, with increases of 6.3%, 6.2%, 7.4%, 7.5% and 6.9% for one to four bedroom and one bedroom shared properties respectively.
Over the longer term, average rents in Lothian and Greater Glasgow have increased above the rate of inflation of 33.7% between 2010 and 2022 across all property sizes, whilst the Ayrshires, Dumfries and Galloway, North Lanarkshire and West Dunbartonshire have seen increases in average rents of less than the rate of inflation across all property sizes.
Background
These statistics refer to the average 12 month UK Consumer Price Index rate of inflation, which was 7.6% across the year to end September 2022, and which has been 33.7% between the year to end September 2010 and the year to end September 2022.
The full statistical publication includes main findings on rent levels for one bedroom, two bedroom, three bedroom, four bedroom, and one bedroom shared properties. It presents information on rent levels for these property sizes across each of the 18 broad rental market areas in Scotland and contains information on average rents as well as rents at the higher and lower end of the market.
The publication uses data from the Rent Service Scotland market evidence database, which is collected for the purposes of determining annual Local Housing Allowance levels and Local Reference Rent. The rental information contained in the market evidence database is largely based on advertised rents, therefore it is important to note that the statistics presented in this publication do not represent rent changes for existing tenants.
In addition, note that these statistics cover the period to year end September 2022, and so largely pre-date the Programme for Government proposals for emergency cost of living rent freeze legislation announced on 6 September 2022.
Official statistics are produced in accordance with the Code of Practice for Statistics.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/private-sector-rent-statistics-2010-to-2022/
