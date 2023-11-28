Private Sector Rent Statistics, 2010 to 2023

An Official Statistics Publication for Scotland.

Statistics on annual average private sector rents to the end of September 2023 have been released today by Scotland’s Chief Statistician.

These statistics are based predominantly on advertised rents, and so reflect rents that landlords are charging when their properties become available for rent at the point of tenant turnover or when properties are new to the rental market. As such these rents will not reflect the Cost of Living (Tenants Protection) (Scotland) Act 2022 rent cap restrictions from September 2022, which only apply to existing tenants.

Average rents for 2 bedroom properties, the most common size of property in the private rented sector, increased at a Scotland level by 14.3% in the year to end September 2023, to reach an average of £841 per month, up £105 per month compared with the previous year.

Average 2 bedroom rents increased in all 18 Broad Rental Market Areas of Scotland compared with the previous year. Increases in 11 of these areas were above the average 12 month UK CPI inflation rate of 9.0%, ranging from 9.6% (or £59 per month) for South Lanarkshire up to 22.3% (or £191 per month) in Greater Glasgow. Whilst the lowest increases were seen in Dumfries and Galloway (1.5% or £7 per month), West Lothian (2.3% or £16 per month), Perth and Kinross (2.8% or £18 per month) and Highland and Islands (3.0% or £19 per month).

In the latest year to end September 2023, Lothian had the highest average monthly 2 bedroom rent (£1,192), with Dumfries and Galloway having the lowest (£487).

Average rents increased at a Scotland level in the latest year across all property size categories, with increases of:

11.7% or £68 per month for 1-bedroom properties, reaching £648 per month

14.3% or £105 per month for 2-bedroom properties, reaching £841 per month

13.3% or £121 per month for 3-bedroom properties, reaching £1,026 per month

13.4% or £196 per month for 4-bedroom properties, reaching £1,656 per month

15.1% or £64 per month for 1 bedroom shared properties, reaching £490 per month.

Over the longer term since 2010, Lothian and Greater Glasgow have seen increases in average rents above the rate of inflation between 2010 and 2023 across all property sizes.

Dundee and Angus, East Dunbartonshire, Fife and Forth Valley have seen increases in average rents above the rate of inflation for all property sizes except 1 bedroom properties. Whilst Argyll and Bute, the Ayrshires and Dumfries and Galloway have seen increases in average rents of less than the rate of inflation across all property sizes between 2010 and 2023.

Background

These statistics refer to the average 12 month UK Consumer Price Index rate of inflation, which was 9.0% across the year to end September 2023, and which has been 45.7% between the year to end September 2010 and the year to end September 2023.

The full statistical publication, based predominantly on advertised rent data, includes main findings on rent levels for one bedroom, two bedroom, three bedroom, four bedroom, and one bedroom shared properties. It presents information on rent levels for these property sizes across each of the 18 broad rental market areas in Scotland and contains information on average rents as well as rents at the higher and lower end of the market.

The publication uses data from the Rent Service Scotland market evidence database, which is collected for the purposes of determining annual Local Housing Allowance levels.

Official statistics are produced in accordance with the Code of Practice for Statistics