An Official Statistics Publication for Scotland.

Statistics on annual average private sector rents to the end of September 2026 have been released today.

The changes in average rents across Scotland between 2025 and 2026 were:

+0.6% or +£4 for 1 bedroom properties, reaching £742 per month.

+2.1% or +£20 for 2 bedroom properties, reaching £940 per month.

+2.7% or +£33 for 3 bedroom properties, reaching £1,185 per month.

+5.7% or +£102 for 4 bedroom properties, reaching £1,868 per month.

+4.2% or +£24 for 1 bedroom shared properties, reaching £583 per month.

For the most common size of property (two bedrooms) rents showed a statistically significant increase in five and a decrease in three, of the 18 Broad Rental Market Areas of Scotland compared with the previous year.

The highest increases in average two bed rents were seen in Fife (£131 per month). The largest decrease in average two bed rents was seen in Argyll and Bute (-£80 per month).

Lothian had the highest average monthly two bedroom rent (£1,338) in year to end September 2026. Dumfries and Galloway had the lowest average monthly two bedroom rent (£573).

Since 2010, three areas have seen average rent increases at or above the average rate of inflation for all property sizes (59.5%). These were Fife, Greater Glasgow and Lothian. For two bedroom properties, seven out of 18 areas saw property rent increases by more than the 2010 and 2026 inflation rate (59.5%). All areas, with the exception of Highland and Islands, saw 4 bedroom property rent increases at or above the 2010 and 2026 inflation rate (59.5%).

Background

The full statistical publication (link), includes main findings on rent levels for one bedroom, two bedroom, three bedroom, four bedroom, and one bedroom shared properties. It presents information on rent levels for these property sizes across each of the 18 Broad Rental Market Areas in Scotland and contains information on average rents as well as rents at the higher and lower end of the market. The Broad Rental Market Area are related to Local Housing Allowance areas.

The statistics for 2026 are based on a combination of advertised and transactional rents from landlords and letting agencies. Advertised rents reflect what landlords are charging when their properties become available for rent at the point of tenant turnover or when properties are new to the rental market and transactional rents are those charged to sitting tenants.

Local authority level statistics will be published in a supporting Excel file.

These statistics refer to the average 12 month UK Consumer Price Index rate of inflation, which was 59.5% between the year to end September 2010 and the year to end September 2026.

The publication uses data from the Rent Service Scotland market evidence database, which is collected for the purposes of determining annual Local Housing Allowance levels.

Official statistics are produced in accordance with the Code of Practice for Statistics.