Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
|Printable version
Privileges Committee publish in advance of evidence session summary of issues to be raised with Boris Johnson MP
The Committee of Privileges today is taking further steps in its inquiry into the conduct of Rt Hon Boris Johnson MP. Mr Johnson has accepted the Committee’s invitation to give oral evidence in public in the week beginning 20 March.
The exact date and time of the evidence session will be announced shortly. The session arises out of the referral from the House of Commons of the matter to the Committee. The session, which will be held in public, will see the Committee’s Members, comprised of 4 Conservative, 2 Labour and one SNP Member, question Mr Johnson on a range of matters arising from evidence submitted to the inquiry, as set out in a report published today.
This report is not the Committee’s final findings on the inquiry. The report is a summary of matters that will be raised with Mr Johnson during his oral evidence session. The Committee has provided this summary to Mr Johnson at his request. It has produced it as a report to the House, at who’s request the inquiry is being undertaken, and pursuant to the Committee’s commitment to transparency.
Further to the invitation to give oral evidence, the Committee has invited Mr Johnson to provide written evidence to the inquiry setting out his response, should he wish, in advance of the oral evidence session. Any such response will be published. The Committee has disclosed all evidence submitted to the inquiry so far to Mr Johnson under secure conditions.
The oral evidence session forms a part of the Committee’s inquiry into the conduct of Boris Johnson MP, following the instruction of the House of Commons to the Committee to conduct an inquiry into the matter. In its report the Committee sets out briefly the course of its inquiry: in July 2022 the Committee requested written evidence from the Government; this was received in August in heavily redacted form; in November the Government finally provided unredacted material which the Committee analysed. In January the Committee wrote to 23 individuals seeking specific information to be supplied with a statement of truth (equivalent to giving evidence under oath). Having assessed the responses the Committee has identified issues to be raised with Mr Johnson which are set out in the report.
The oral evidence session will be broadcast live on Parliament TV. The Committee will announce further details about that session in due course.
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/289/committee-of-privileges/news/186508/privileges-committee-publish-in-advance-of-evidence-session-summary-of-issues-to-be-raised-with-boris-johnson-mp/
Latest News from
Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
Hands off UK aid for the world’s poorest and most vulnerable countries, demands the International Development Committee02/03/2023 15:15:00
The Government must put the UK’s aid budget beyond the reach of the Home Office and ringfence it to spend in the world’s poorest and most vulnerable countries, the International Development Committee is urging today.
JCNSS publishes Government Response to Readiness for storms ahead? Critical national infrastructure in an age of climate change02/03/2023 14:15:00
Publication of Special Report (Government response) to Committee report Readiness for storms ahead? Critical National Infrastructure in an age of climate change.
JCNSS publishes Government Response to Readiness for storms ahead? Critical national infrastructure in an age of climate change02/03/2023 10:20:00
Publication of Special Report (Government response) to Committee report Readiness for storms ahead? Critical National Infrastructure in an age of climate change.
Migration policies are harming families and society28/02/2023 12:05:00
The Justice and Home Affairs Committee publishes its report All families matter: An inquiry into family migration. The report explores the impact of family migration policies on families and society, including the experience of separated families and the situation of the NHS. The committee finds that current family migration policies fail both families and society and advocates for new policies grounded in humanity and decency.
Government progress on digitising the NHS rated ‘inadequate’ by Expert Panel17/02/2023 11:25:00
The Government is making inadequate progress on vital commitments to digitise the NHS, an independent panel of experts has found. The digitisation of health and social care is essential to deliver the promise of improved and better integrated health and social care services, said the Government in a policy paper published in 2022.
Committee updates analysis of four EU proposals14/02/2023 13:20:00
Updates of analysis on EU proposals that could impact the UK from product safety regulations to consumer rights have been published by the European Scrutiny Committee.
BBC Chair made ‘significant errors of judgement’ over PM loan involvement, MPs say13/02/2023 12:10:00
BBC Chair Richard Sharp made ‘significant errors of judgement’ when failing to declare his role in the facilitation of a loan to the then Prime Minister Boris Johnson and should reflect on the potential damage caused to trust in the corporation.
Government risks undermining plans to ban ‘no fault’ tenant evictions, say MPs09/02/2023 11:10:00
The Government risks undermining its own proposed tenancy reforms, include the banning of section 21 ‘no fault’ evictions, unless it fixes delays in the court system, says the cross-party Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (LUHC) Committee
Committee warns that Parliament risks being deprived of talented individuals unless MPs leaving the House of Commons get better support08/02/2023 12:25:00
Sir Charles Walker MP, the Chair of the Administration Committee, today launched the Committee’s report focusing on how Parliament can improve the way it treats departing MPs.