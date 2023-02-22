10 Downing Street
Privy Council appointments: 22 February 2022
The King has approved the following new appointments to His Majesty's Most Honourable Privy Council.
The King has been pleased to approve that Craig Whittaker MP, Marcus Jones MP, Kelly Tolhurst MP and Maria Eagle MP be sworn of His Majesty’s most Honourable Privy Council.
