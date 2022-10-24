National Archives
|Printable version
Prize Papers exhibition at the German Historical Institute London
A photography exhibition exploring the materiality of the Prize Papers has recently opened at the German Historical Institute London.
The exhibition presents a curated selection of images, which feature objects, papers, and document bundles that can be found within the collection.
Photographs of artefacts such as playing cards, keys and notebooks, all taken from ships during the age of sail, are on display to demonstrate the global interconnectedness of this era. By exploring the personal objects found in the papers, the exhibition will offer important insights into the lives of individuals during a period that was also one of European colonial expansion and ongoing resistance by those colonised.
Dating predominantly from 1652 to 1817, the Prize Papers form part of the High Court of Admiralty collection. The collection covers the period of the height of the Transatlantic Slave Trade and includes records about the trade of people as property. As many of the documents have remained virtually untouched for centuries, teams at The National Archives and the Carl von Ossietzky University of Oldenburg have been digitising and cataloguing this important collection to make them freely available to view online through the Prize Papers Portal.
The exhibition will further explore the approach taken by the Prize Papers Project towards the materiality of the records, which includes preserving and documenting the original condition of the collection.
As part of the exhibition, the Prize Papers Project has announced a special online event in collaboration with Unlocking History and the German Historical Institute. The event will explore the unique letter formats and historical letterlocking techniques that can be found within the collection. Sign up for the event on 28 October.
The exhibition is open until 23 December 2022.
For further information, please contact:
Dr Lucas Haasis, PR and Research Coordination, Prize Papers Project: lucas.haasis@uni-oldenburg.de
Kim König, PR and Events Officer, German Historical Institute London: K.Koenig@ghil.ac.uk
Original article link: https://www.nationalarchives.gov.uk/about/news/prize-papers-exhibition-at-the-german-historical-institute-london/
Latest News from
National Archives
British Library to work with The National Archives and Jisc to deliver Discovering Collections: Discovering Communities (DCDC) conference24/10/2022 16:15:00
The National Archives and Jisc are delighted to welcome the British Library as a new partner in the delivery and organisation of the interdisciplinary Discovering Collections: Discovering Communities (DCDC) conference series.
Archival research sheds new light on Chaucer court case20/10/2022 09:05:00
Last week our Principal Medieval Records Specialist, Euan Roger, brought to light new research surrounding the 14th-century poet, Geoffrey Chaucer, and his relationship with the daughter of a London baker, Cecily Chaumpaigne.
Seeking new delegates for our User Advisory Group17/10/2022 09:15:00
Would you like to represent the views of archive users and help to improve our services? If you are a regular archive user then we would love to hear from you, as we are seeking new voluntary representatives to join our User Advisory Group (UAG).
Latest release of files from MI512/10/2022 09:15:00
Yesterday we have made available to the public 147 previously top secret files from the Security Service, or MI5.
Our exhibition Treason: People, Power & Plot opens on 5 November29/09/2022 15:33:00
We all think we know the story of Guy Fawkes and the Gunpowder Plot, perhaps the most famous case of treason remembered today.
Women’s Land Army index cards online at Ancestry23/09/2022 16:15:00
More than 90,000 index cards revealing the employment details of the ‘land girls’ who served in the wartime Women’s Land Army were yesterday digitised and made available online by Ancestry.
Access reinstated for FCO 141 Record Series22/09/2022 11:15:00
National Archives are pleased to announce that access to the record series, FCO 141 – Foreign and Commonwealth Office and predecessors: Records of Former Colonial Administrations: Migrated Archives, has now been restored.
Back to school: discover our learning resources and taught sessions20/09/2022 09:10:00
Our award-winning education service provides invaluable support for teachers and students with a full range of learning resources and taught sessions covering the span of British history from the medieval period to present day. We also provide a dedicated learning programme for students with Specialist Educational Needs and Disabilities.