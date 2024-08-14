Probable suicide statistics 2023

Minister responds to “distressing” report.

Mental Wellbeing Minster Maree Todd has described a rise in the number of probable suicides last year as “distressing”, saying the increase is driving a determination to deliver change.

National Records of Scotland figures show there were 792 probable suicides in 2023 – an increase of 30 on the previous year.

The Scottish Government is taking action jointly with COSLA to reduce the number of deaths by suicide. This ensures government and local services work together to support anyone at risk of suicide or affected by it, while tackling underlying factors that can lead to suicide, such as inequalities, stigma and discrimination, which have been exacerbated by the pandemic and cost of living crisis.

Self-harm is also a risk factor for suicide and last year saw the launch of the world’s first action plan focussed solely on tackling the issue. This includes funding for a new service where anyone affected by self-harm can get compassionate support, without fear of stigma or discrimination.

Mental Wellbeing Minister Maree Todd yesterday said:

“This report makes for distressing reading and my sincere condolences go out to all those who have been affected by the loss of a loved one by suicide. I am determined that together with COSLA and other partners we reduce the number of deaths by suicide and improve the nation’s mental health as a whole. “The ambition and innovation in Scotland’s suicide prevention approach is widely recognised. However, we know there is always more to do. “We are working hard with communities and services to help people talk more openly about suicide and offer compassionate support. We are prioritising reaching more people at higher risk of suicide, including those living in poverty, middle aged men, and LGBT communities. We are launching an online portal to ensure people feeling suicidal know where to go for help. The introduction of suicide reviews this year will also help us spot missed opportunities to support people and importantly use that learning to redesign services. “Our wider actions around Mental Health are also helping to prevent suicide. They include funding more than 800 additional mental health workers in A&E departments, GP practices, police custody suites and prisons, and investing in our Communities Mental Health and Wellbeing Fund which prioritises suicide prevention and social isolation projects.”

Chair of the Scottish Government’s Suicide Prevention Academic Advisory Group Professor Rory O’Connor yesterday said:

“Similar to other countries, sadly an increase is not unexpected given the challenges of recent years, including the cost of living crisis and the economic downturn which have led to financial and social hardship for so many. “Every single death is heartbreaking, leaving behind devastated families, friends and communities. We need to continue to do everything we can to ensure that those at risk of suicide receive the care and support that they need when they need it.”

COSLA President, Councillor Shona Morrison yesterday said:

“As the voice of Local Government in Scotland, COSLA has taken a strong position on the importance of the mental health and wellbeing of our communities and the need to tackle inequalities that contribute to suicide risk. There is a considerable amount of work taking place across local areas in Scotland which supports delivery of the Suicide Prevention Strategy. “We firmly believe that no death by suicide is acceptable, and we remain committed to working in partnership with Scottish Government to realise the ambitions of our joint strategy ‘Creating Hope Together’ to reduce deaths by suicide, whilst tackling the inequalities which contribute to suicide."

BACKGROUND

Suicide prevention – Mental health – gov.scot (www.gov.scot)

A first Self-Harm Strategy for Scotland and the world – gov.scot (www.gov.scot)

Professor Rory O’Connor is the Professor of Health Psychology and Director of the Suicidal Behaviour Research Laboratory at the University of Glasgow.

Anyone affected by these issues can access support from the following services: