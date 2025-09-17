Probable Suicides 2024

New figures show 11% fall.

Minister for Mental Wellbeing Tom Arthur says a fall in the number of probable suicides last year makes him more determined to continue expanding and improving prevention work.

Official statistics from National Records of Scotland show the number of probable suicides in 2024 was 704 – a decrease of 11% compared to 2023 and the lowest number since 2017.

Visiting The Neuk mental health crisis centre in Perth, Mr Arthur yesterday said:

“These figures remind us of how vital it is to support those who are struggling with their mental health. Every person lost to suicide is someone’s loved one and when someone takes their own life, the impact on everyone around them is devastating. My sympathy is with all those affected by the loss of a family member or friend through suicide. “The decline in the number of probable suicides is encouraging, but we will not be complacent. Our aim is for anyone, regardless of age, who has thoughts of taking their own life, or is affected by suicide, to get the help they need. “Together with COSLA and our partners, Suicide Prevention Scotland, we are driving forward our 10-year Suicide Prevention Strategy to deliver on our ambition to reduce suicide deaths in Scotland. “At its heart is tackling the underlying factors and inequalities which cause suicide and supporting people most at risk including those living in poverty, middle aged men and those in rural areas. “We increased our investment in suicide prevention to £2.8 million for the current financial year, meeting our commitment to double the suicide prevention budget in the current parliamentary term. "We are committed to building a Scotland where everyone feels valued, supported, and connected. We will continue to listen, learn, and act - guided by evidence and compassion.”

Councillor Paul Kelly, COSLA Health and Social Care Spokesperson, yesterday said:

"Behind these statistics are individuals, families and communities deeply impacted by suicide. Local Government and our partners have a vital role in improving mental health and wellbeing across Scotland. We're committed to enhancing our ongoing suicide prevention efforts to create conditions where no one feels they must take their own life. “COSLA will continue working with the Scottish Government to deliver our joint 'Creating Hope Together' strategy. This includes tackling inequality across all public services - from schools and workplaces to community services."

Wendy Given, Chief Operational Officer at The Neuk, yesterday said:

“At The Neuk, we see the ripple effects of suicide every day and we are here to provide a safe, compassionate space where people in crisis are listened to, supported, and shown compassion. Services like ours must remain visible, valued, and sustainable, so that hope and connection are always within reach.”

The Neuk’s lead wellbeing mentor Louise McQueen yesterday said:

“Working at The Neuk is more than a job, it’s being part of a community where every conversation can change a life. I’ve seen people walk through our doors at their lowest point and leave with hope. Being able to listen, connect, and support someone in that moment of crisis is a privilege, and it reminds me every day why this place matters.”

BACKGROUND

Creating Hope Together: Scotland’s Suicide Prevention Strategy 2022-2032

Probable Suicides, 2024 - National Records of Scotland (NRS)

