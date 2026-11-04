Probable Suicides 2025

New figures are lowest since 2017.

Minister for Mental Wellbeing Maree Todd has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to tackling the underlying factors and inequalities which cause suicide, as the number of deaths by suicide reach their lowest level in the past eight years.

National Records of Scotland figures show that, whilst rates of probable deaths by suicide in the most deprived areas of Scotland have fallen by over 40% since 2001, the rates of probable deaths by suicide were still 2.7 times higher in the most deprived areas in 2025 than in the least deprived.

In January, the Scottish Government and COSLA published a national action plan, setting out Scotland’s priorities for suicide prevention over the next three years. Backed by least £3 million funding in 2026-27, the plan includes actions to reduce inequalities to prevent suicide deaths, including supporting people living in poverty.

Visiting Healthy n Happy Community Development Trust in Rutherglen, Ms Todd yesterday said:

“Behind every one of these statistics is a person who leaves behind family and friends and a wider community. The effect is devastating and lasting, and our thoughts today are with everyone who have lost a loved one to suicide. “Whilst the reduction shown in last year’s figures has been sustained, we are not complacent. Our aim is for anyone, regardless of age who has thoughts of taking their own life, or is affected by suicide, to get the help they need. “We know that poverty is closely linked to poor mental health and suicide, and these figures show that people in our most deprived communities are still far more likely to die by suicide. That is why we are working with partners to invest in communities across Scotland, including Healthy n Happy Community Development Trust here in Rutherglen, with a focus on prevention and early intervention. “Our suicide prevention strategy with COSLA prioritises people at higher risk including those living in poverty. We will keep listening and learning, guided by evidence and by people with lived and living experience.”

COSLA Health and Social Care spokesperson Cllr Paul Kelly, yesterday said:

"Every suicide is a tragedy that has a profound impact on families, friends, and communities. Today, our thoughts are with everyone affected by suicide. "We know that suicide is complex and that the wider circumstances in people’s lives, including poverty and inequality, can increase the risk of suicide. Suicide prevention is everyone's business, and local government is determined to do all that we can to address these wider factors. "Across Scotland, local suicide prevention partnerships, people with lived and living experience, and community organisations such as Healthy n Happy Community Development Trust are doing crucial work to strengthen support and create hope in our communities. "Through our national strategy, Creating Hope Together, COSLA and the Scottish Government are committed to working with partners across Scotland to prevent suicide, tackle inequalities, and ensure that people can access the support they need, when they need it.”

Healthy n Happy Community Development Trust Executive Director Mark Soanes yesterday said:

“We work across communities, providing a wide range of activities – including a community radio station, which is mostly run by a dedicated team of volunteers. “Our Healthy n Happy ‘Creating Hope in our Community’ campaign aims to support mental health and suicide prevention. We believe that everybody across the community, residents, public health, businesses or charities should share the responsibility, as this potentially affects everybody. "This campaign is not just about raising awareness, it is about giving practical support right across the community to give people the tools to face and have conversations around mental health and suicide.”

Background

View Probable Suicides 2025

Creating Hope Together: Scotland's Suicide Prevention Action Plan 2026-2029 – gov.scot

Anyone affected by these issues can access support from the following services: