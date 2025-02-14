Ministry of Justice
|Printable version
Probate waiting times halved thanks to Government push
- Also published by:
- HM Courts & Tribunals Service
Families, individuals, and charities will receive funds left to them in wills twice as quickly as they did last year, with probate applications now being granted in less than half the time.
- Outstanding caseload hits lowest level since early 2023
- Overall wait times cut to just over four weeks, as around eight out of ten of applications go digital
- Additional staff trained as part of Government’s Plan for Change to restore public services
The data published yesterday shows that HMCTS has slashed average wait times in December 2024 to just over four weeks. This compares to twelve weeks at the end of 2023 and over eight weeks at the end of June 2024. The improvement is a result of decisive Government action to reduce the backlog of cases which built up because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Around 80 per cent of grant applications are now completed online, with digital applications taking on average just over two weeks to complete - improving support for those who need it and easing the burden on people who are navigating what is often a challenging time. For those who complete the application online and submit their documents without any issues probate is granted in less than a week on average.
Minister for Courts and Legal Services, Sarah Sackman KC MP, said:
We know that handling probate can be tough for families at a difficult period in their lives. That is why so we’ve worked hard to reduce delays and make the process easier.
By cutting wait times and going digital, we’re ensuring people receive the support they need quickly at what can be a challenging time.
We’re getting public services back on their feet again as part of this Government’s Plan for Change.
The change comes after action was taken to recruit extra staff who have been trained to handle applications quickly and ensure fair and efficient processing, preventing delays.
In 2024, the average number of monthly grants issued was 27,400, marking a 20 per cent increase compared to the previous year. As a result, the number of outstanding cases is at its lowest point since early 2023 when data was first published.
The probate system has achieved a remarkable turnaround, reducing its backlog by over 50,000 cases since August 2023 and ensuring faster estate settlements for families.
Charities also benefit from a more efficient probate system because they now have quicker access to funds which have been entrusted to them – easing financial pressure on the third sector.
Even paper applications, which historically take longer to process than the digital system, have seen significant improvements in timeliness with waiting times reducing from just over 22 weeks to under 15 weeks.
James Stebbings, Chair of the Institute of Legacy Management, said:
We are delighted to see that HMCTS have reduced probate application processing times to where they were 5 years ago.
Each year the public leave charities £4bn of gifts in their wills and the relief in the charity sector that this income is flowing again is huge.
On behalf of the charity sector and all who benefit from it we would like to say a huge thank you.
Alex McDowell, Vice Chair of Remember A Charity and Director of Fundraising at the Duke of Edinburgh Award, said:
With more and more people across the UK choosing to support good causes through their Wills each year, an efficient and effective probate service is vital for sustaining charitable services and charities’ financial planning.
It ensures charitable gifts in wills can be put to good use swiftly, in line with supporters’ wishes.
We are hugely grateful to HMCTS for the improvements they have made and their ongoing engagement with the charity sector.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/probate-waiting-times-halved-thanks-to-government-push
Latest News from
Ministry of Justice
Lord Chancellor sets out her vision for the probation service13/02/2025 13:15:00
The Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice, the Rt Hon Shabana Mahmood MP, yesterday made a speech outlining her vision for the future of the probation service.
Probation Service to cut crime by focusing on dangerous offenders12/02/2025 14:20:00
Probation staff will focus more of their time on prolific offenders and monitoring the most dangerous people
New reforms to support victims of child sexual abuse06/02/2025 12:15:00
Victims of child sexual abuse will be better supported with new reforms that prioritise their rights.
Better protection for victims from domestic abusers04/02/2025 15:22:00
Victims of domestic abuse will be better protected as part of a new law ensuring even more abusers face tougher management from police and probation.
Thousands of children to be supported thanks to multi-million expansion of innovation in family courts04/02/2025 10:15:00
Families, children and victims of domestic abuse will be spared the trauma of going to court thanks to a multi-million-pound expansion of an innovative pilot across Wales and West Yorkshire.
Government encourages victims of sexual violence to seek support03/02/2025 13:15:00
Victims of rape and sexual abuse are being encouraged to seek vital support through a new Government campaign.
Boost for swifter justice as legal aid consultation launches24/01/2025 16:15:00
Vulnerable people at risk of unfair eviction or homelessness could benefit from a £20 million a year boost in legal aid as a consultation is launched today.
Better protection for victims thanks to new law on sexually explicit deepfakes23/01/2025 10:05:00
Malicious predators who create sexually explicit deepfakes without consent can expect to face the full force of the law under a new amendment to legislation.