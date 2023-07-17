This POSTnote outlines the key components of Problem-solving courts (PSC) and summarises the key outcomes of different PSC. It concludes with highlighting the opportunities and challenges to implementation of PSC across England and Wales.

Problem-solving courts (PSC) are a problem-solving approach targeting the complex needs of individuals within the criminal or family justice systems. Over the last 20 years, PSC have been introduced into the UK to address the personal, social and structural factors underlying behavioural issues that often contribute to re-offending. In June 2023, the Ministry of Justice launched three courts with problem-solving approaches referred to as Intensive Supervision Courts (ISC). The Ministry of Justice has commissioned the evaluations of these courts.

Focusing on rehabilitative outcomes, PSC combine intervention programmes with judicial oversight through regular reviews. By placing judges and magistrates at the centre of rehabilitation, PSC target individuals or families with complex needs, who might not benefit from standard court proceedings and supervision, with an aim to improve long-term life outcomes.

This POSTnote provides an overview of PSC in England and Wales. It outlines different PSC and courts with PSC elements that operate within adult criminal courts, family courts and youth courts across England and Wales, drawing data from case studies in the UK and, where relevant, internationally. It also discusses potential challenges to fully implement PSC and their approaches as well as opportunities for more effective implementation of PSC across England and Wales.

Key points

Key elements of PSC include intensive intervention programmes, that seek to address underlying social and health issues through regular judicial monitoring and cross-governmental collaborative efforts.

Several ongoing PSC and courts with PSC elements operate within adult criminal courts, family courts and youth courts across England and Wales.

Although there is a substantial international evidence base, there seems to be limited evidence about the effectiveness of PSC in the UK due to inconsistent implementation and evaluation.

Challenges to PSC implementation can include costs, lack of funding, limited evidence, procedural issues and lack of widespread judicial engagement.

Opportunities for effective PSC implementation include use of existing resources, multi-agency partnerships, advocating for specialist services and a change in culture within the judiciary.

