Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
Procedure and Privileges Committee publishes First Report
The report summarises the views expressed by Members in response to the consultation launched by the Senior Deputy Speaker on the sitting times of the House. The Committee has not made any recommendations within the report, and indicates that it will be for the House to decide whether to change sitting times.
Further information
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/191/procedure-and-privileges-committee/news/171475/procedure-and-privileges-committee-publishes-first-report/
Latest News from
Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
Procedure and Privileges Committee publishes Second Report16/06/2022 15:33:00
The Committee has updated the text of the Companion to reflect changes agreed by the House since the last edition was published in 2017. It has also adopted changes to clarify drafting and added explanations of well-established and important concepts hitherto missing from the Companion.
Negotiations with EU over Gibraltar border ‘no small issue’: MPs launch inquiry10/06/2022 11:38:00
The European Scrutiny Committee has launched an inquiry into the progress of the negotiations with the European Union over border and trade arrangements between Spain and Gibraltar.
Tackle road freight supply chain in two years or impose industry levy, warn MPs01/06/2022 14:15:00
Industry must fix systemic shortcomings or risk Government action, says Committee.
Outsourcing and treatment of contracted staff – Ministry of Defence ‘must do better’, says Defence Committee27/05/2022 09:10:00
The Ministry of Defence’s outsourcing practice of ancillary services, such as firefighting and vehicle maintenance, is ‘not exemplary’ and the MoD pays little consideration to providing services in-house, says the cross-party Defence Committee in a report published yesterday.
Government must act on 'ghost children' missing from education system26/05/2022 16:25:00
The Government has cancelled multi-million pound contract with Randstad, but response to Committee's Catch-Up Report falls short on tackling persistent absence.
Systemic failures of leadership, planning and preparation: MPs slam Government role in UK withdrawal from Afghanistan25/05/2022 11:15:00
In a damning report from the Foreign Affairs Committee, MPs say the Foreign Office, the National Security Advisor and Ministers must accept responsibility for the failure to prepare or respond, abandoning the UK’s allies and damaging the UK’s interests.
Decarbonising power supply sector inquiry launched by Business Committee23/05/2022 11:25:00
The Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) Committee recently (20 May) launched a new inquiry into the Government’s plans to decarbonise the UK’s power supply sector.
'Chaotic' adult prison education system crying out for overhaul18/05/2022 15:15:00
Education must be at heart of prison system, say MPs, as new report highlights freefall in quality of and engagement with existing provision.