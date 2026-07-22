Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
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Procedure and Privileges Committee publishes First Report
The Procedure and Privileges Committee has published its First Report. This report proposes changes with a view to upholding high standards of courtesy and behaviour in the Chamber. This includes changes to the guidance in the Companion relating to attendance at debates, reading of speeches, length of supplementary questions during oral questions, referring to other members, and dress code.
The report also proposes changes to the rules on speaking times at amending stages of Bills. It proposes that the advisory speaking time at report and subsequent stages should be reduced from 10 minutes to eight minutes and strengthens guidance around speaking when withdrawing or pressing amendments and speeches at ‘bill do now pass’.
The Committee have also approved the printing of a new edition of the Standing Orders and as part of the preparation of this, have agreed to recommend a number of changes to the Standing Orders, including around quorum on divisions.
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/191/procedure-and-privileges-committee/news/217123/procedure-and-privileges-committee-publishes-first-report/
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