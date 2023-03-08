Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
|Printable version
Procedure and Privileges Committee publishes Fourth Report
The Committee has agreed changes to how legislative consent decisions by the devolved legislatures are notified on the Order Paper and in House of Lords Business, and has updated the Companion accordingly. The Committee has also updated the Companion to reflect the changes agreed by the House to the governance arrangements for the Restoration and Renewal programme.
Further information
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/191/procedure-and-privileges-committee/news/186558/procedure-and-privileges-committee-publishes-fourth-report/
Latest News from
Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
Floating offshore wind in Celtic Sea could be biggest investment opportunity in Wales, but certainty over projects needed from UK Government08/03/2023 14:05:00
Floating offshore wind could represent the single biggest investment opportunity in Wales for decades, the Welsh Affairs Committee argues today, but urgent clarity is needed by the UK Government to turbocharge efforts.
Strikes Bill fails to meet human rights obligations - JCHR06/03/2023 13:20:00
Government plans to impose minimum service levels on public services during strike action are likely to be incompatible with human rights law in their current form, the Joint Committee on Human Rights has found.
Privileges Committee publish in advance of evidence session summary of issues to be raised with Boris Johnson MP03/03/2023 14:10:00
The Committee of Privileges today is taking further steps in its inquiry into the conduct of Rt Hon Boris Johnson MP. Mr Johnson has accepted the Committee’s invitation to give oral evidence in public in the week beginning 20 March.
Hands off UK aid for the world’s poorest and most vulnerable countries, demands the International Development Committee02/03/2023 15:15:00
The Government must put the UK’s aid budget beyond the reach of the Home Office and ringfence it to spend in the world’s poorest and most vulnerable countries, the International Development Committee is urging today.
JCNSS publishes Government Response to Readiness for storms ahead? Critical national infrastructure in an age of climate change02/03/2023 14:15:00
Publication of Special Report (Government response) to Committee report Readiness for storms ahead? Critical National Infrastructure in an age of climate change.
JCNSS publishes Government Response to Readiness for storms ahead? Critical national infrastructure in an age of climate change02/03/2023 10:20:00
Publication of Special Report (Government response) to Committee report Readiness for storms ahead? Critical National Infrastructure in an age of climate change.
Migration policies are harming families and society28/02/2023 12:05:00
The Justice and Home Affairs Committee publishes its report All families matter: An inquiry into family migration. The report explores the impact of family migration policies on families and society, including the experience of separated families and the situation of the NHS. The committee finds that current family migration policies fail both families and society and advocates for new policies grounded in humanity and decency.
Government progress on digitising the NHS rated ‘inadequate’ by Expert Panel17/02/2023 11:25:00
The Government is making inadequate progress on vital commitments to digitise the NHS, an independent panel of experts has found. The digitisation of health and social care is essential to deliver the promise of improved and better integrated health and social care services, said the Government in a policy paper published in 2022.