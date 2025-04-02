Procedure and Privileges Committee publishes Second Report

The Committee has approved a revised text of the Companion to reflect changes agreed by the House since the last edition was published in 2022.

The new text includes an updated chapter on Members’ Conduct to take account of the revision of the Code of Conduct agreed by the House on 5 March 2025.

It has also adopted changes to better reflect current practise, clarify drafting and address inconsistencies.

The 27th edition of the Companion will be published shortly.

