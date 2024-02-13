Procedure and Privileges Committee publishes Second Report

The Committee has proposed a new Standing Order which, if agreed by the House, would temporarily exclude from the parliamentary estate any member who had been formally charged with a serious violent or sexual offence.

The Committee has also proposed changes to the Companion regarding statements on trade between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom which will come into force if the House agrees the motion to approve the Windsor Framework (Constitutional Status of Northern Ireland) Regulations 2024 on 13 February.

The report also includes proposed changes to the Standing Orders and Companion following the establishment of the Financial Services Regulation Committee.

The consequential changes to the Standing Orders and Companion are included within the report, to which the Committee seeks the agreement of the House.

Further information