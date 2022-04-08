Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
|Printable version
Procedure and Privileges Committee publishes Seventh report
The Committee has updated the text of the Companion to reflect changes agreed by the House since the last edition was published in 2017. It has also adopted changes to clarify drafting and added explanations of well-established and important concepts hitherto missing from the Companion. The Committee also proposes a few minor but substantive changes to which it seeks the agreement of the House. These proposed changes are set out in the 7th report.
Further information
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/191/procedure-and-privileges-committee/news/165354/procedure-and-privileges-committee-publishes-seventh-report/
Latest News from
Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
Transparency needed on corporations purchasing viable farm land for carbon offset schemes to avoid farmers being priced out07/04/2022 15:05:00
Greater transparency and information is needed about the purchase of viable farm land in Wales by corporations using carbon offset schemes, the Welsh Affairs Committee warns today as it publishes its report on family farms.
Government failure to tackle labour shortages will shrink food sector permanently, warn MPs07/04/2022 11:25:00
There can be no doubt about the seriousness of the issues facing the food and farming sector caused by labour shortages, warns the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee today.
EAC calls for work on a unilateral CBAM to commence immediately04/04/2022 11:38:00
The UK Government should develop plans for a carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) to address carbon leakage as the date to achieve net zero emissions gets closer, the Environmental Audit Committee said yesterday.
Lords Committee welcomes CMA commitment to tackling digital competition04/04/2022 11:25:00
Baroness Stowell of Beeston, Chair of the Communications and Digital Committee, welcomes a commitment by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to take more action on digital competition issues whilst they await further powers.
Technology used in the justice system is outpacing scrutiny and regulation30/03/2022 11:25:00
The Justice and Home Affairs Committee publishes its report Technology rules?
Action needed to improve citizenship education and civic engagement opportunities Committee says29/03/2022 15:33:00
The House of Lords Liaison Committee publishes its fifth follow-up report; The Ties that Bind: Citizenship and Civic Engagement in the 21st Century Follow-up report.
Petitions Committee welcomes Government response to Tackling Online Abuse report but calls for further action29/03/2022 13:33:00
On 28 March, the Petitions Committee published the Government’s response to the Committee’s report on Tackling Online Abuse.
Government response to Housing report published29/03/2022 11:38:00
The Built Environment Committee has responded to the Government's response to its report on Meeting housing demand.
Government responds to Committee’s report on digital regulation28/03/2022 15:33:00
The Government agrees with the Communications and Digital Committee, chaired by Baroness Stowell of Beeston, that more joined up working is needed between various agencies when it comes to regulating the digital space.