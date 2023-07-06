Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
Procedure and Privileges Committee publishes Sixth Report
The Committee proposes changes to the process of Members applying for a leave of absence and to the Terms of Reference of the Secondary Legislation Scrutiny Committee.
The subsequent amendments to the Companion and the Standing Orders are also included within the report, to which the Committee seeks the agreement of the House.
Education Committee blasts ‘disappointing’ Govt response to T Levels report05/07/2023 15:15:00
The Education Committee has today expressed disappointment at the Government’s response to its report the future of post-16 qualifications, which called on ministers to review overall FE funding and pause its withdrawal of technical qualifications that are due to the replaced by T Levels.
UK Health Security Agency set up with no formal governance and weak financial controls05/07/2023 14:15:00
Sexual harassment and abuse of female students and staff a serious problem in education, find MPs05/07/2023 13:15:00
The Women and Equalities Committee finds that sexual harassment and sexual violence continues to be a scourge in schools in a new report published today. The Committee says it is saddening that Ofsted and the schools they inspect only acknowledged the seriousness of the sexual violence problem in schools following public testimonies of thousands of school-aged children, referring to the Everyone’s Invited movement.
The Government has “no credible strategy” to tackle digital exclusion29/06/2023 15:10:00
The Communications and Digital Committee publishes its report Digital exclusion.
Raise aspiration and counter negative stereotypes by teaching young children about careers29/06/2023 13:05:00
Teaching primary school children about careers could raise aspirations and break down negative stereotypes about gender and background, the Education Committee says in a new report.
Minke whale’s rare activity off constituency of MP launching new mammal report28/06/2023 12:10:00
Home Office must rule out any plans to detain or remove children to Rwanda, say MPs28/06/2023 09:25:00
The Government must rule out any intention to detain, or forcibly remove to Rwanda, asylum-seeking children, concludes a new report published by the Women and Equalities Committee on equality and the UK asylum process.
ICEC report on discrimination in cricket: Comment from CMS Committee Chair Dame Caroline Dinenage MP27/06/2023 14:10:00
ICEC report on discrimination in cricket: Comment from CMS Committee Chair Dame Caroline Dinenage MP.