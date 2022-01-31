Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
|Printable version
Procedure and Privileges Committee publishes Sixth Report
This report contains recommendations on the operation of pass-reader voting for divisions in the House of Lords. It also sets out recommendations for amendments to Standing Order 63 on Sessional Committees and for changes to the remote participation of eligible disabled members in oral statements and repeated urgent questions.
Further information
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/191/procedure-and-privileges-committee/news/160624/procedure-and-privileges-committee-publishes-sixth-report/
Latest News from
Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
Public transport in towns and cities inquiry, launched by Lords Committee28/01/2022 15:33:00
The Built Environment Committee has launched its inquiry into public transport in towns and cities in England and is inviting written contributions.
Urgently support land managers to adopt nature-based solutions for climate change27/01/2022 15:33:00
The Committee’s report on nature-based solutions for climate change concludes that without policy clarity, urgent investment in research, skills training and the introduction of a new advisory service for farmers and land managers, the Government’s ambitious plans for nature-based solutions are at severe risk of failure.
Committee publishes report on Budget and Spending Review27/01/2022 11:38:00
The Treasury Committee report, which was unanimously agreed by the cross-party Committee of MPs, explores the current tax burden, changes to the health and social care levy and the pre-briefing of budget measures to the media.
European Statutory Instruments Committee publishes Tenth report21/01/2022 11:38:00
Following the Committee's meeting on Tuesday 18 January, its tenth report of Session 2021-22 has been published.
Calling for respect and co-operation to build a stronger Union for the 21st century20/01/2022 15:33:00
Following its inquiry into the future governance of the UK, the Constitution Committee has published its report: Respect and Co-operation: Building a Stronger Union for the 21st century.
Details yet to be fleshed out on costly green jobs ambitions, Government admits20/01/2022 11:38:00
In its response to the Environmental Audit Committee’s report, Green Jobs, the Government has confirmed that key government departments are not currently represented in its Green Jobs Delivery Group, and that no changes will be made to the national curriculum to embed environmental sustainability in education.
Asylum reforms would undermine UK’s human rights obligations19/01/2022 11:15:00
The Government reforms of the asylum system, as proposed in the Nationality and Borders Bill, would fail to meet the UK’s human rights obligations and risk exacerbating the already unacceptable backlog of claims, a report by the Joint Committee on Human Rights has found.
England and Wales Cricket Board and Chairs of County clubs questioned racism in cricket18/01/2022 10:15:00
The Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee follow up its Report published last week on racism in cricket in a hearing with the England and Wales Cricket Board and Chairs of four county clubs later this month.