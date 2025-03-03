techUK
Procurement Act 2023 is Live: Essential Information and Strategic Policy Highlights
The Procurement Act 2023 officially went live on February 24, 2025, following a four-month delay to facilitate the release of the National Procurement Policy Statement (NPPS).
This Act marks a significant shift in UK public procurement, aiming to simplify processes, improve transparency, and ensure value for money. The Act's core objectives include benefiting suppliers of all sizes, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and voluntary, community and social enterprises (VCSEs), start-ups, and promoting sustainability in public procurement.
Complementing the Act, the NPPS sets strategic priorities, emphasising:
- Delivering social and economic value aligned with national missions, such as achieving net zero and breaking down barriers to opportunity.
- Building strong commercial capability through best practices and collaborative
- procurement.
The Act introduces new operational elements, including the Central Digital Platform, the Procurement Review Unit (PRU), and the National Security Unit for Procurement, enhancing digital access and accountability. The NPPS further mandates that contracting authorities consider socio-economic and environmental benefits, promoting ethical supply chains and high-quality jobs.
Key Resources and Updates:
- Central Digital Platform (Enhanced Find a Tender Service):
- Suppliers can now register on the new, enhanced Find a Tender service. This platform is central to the new procurement regime. Access it here: https://www.gov.uk/find-tender
- To aid in navigating this new system, the government has released updated "Act Now" video guides and accompanying PDF user manuals. These resources provide clear instructions on registration and platform usage.
- "How to use the central digital platform (enhanced Find a Tender service) a short guide for everyone" can be found here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QkGzP-9gwzY
- "How to register your organisation and first administrator on Find a Tender in three easy steps" can be found here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XxsbVW4q-k0
- "detailed walkthrough - how an administrator completes and updates supplier information" can be found here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5qlgZehQyoo
- These video and PDF guides are also accessible via the dedicated supplier page: Transforming Public Procurement - information and guidance for suppliers, available on GOV.UK.
TechUK Procurement Week 2025: For further insights and discussions surrounding the Procurement Act, you can review the TechUK Procurement Week 2025 round-up: https://www.techuk.org/resource/procurement-week-2025-round-up.html
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/procurement-act-2023-is-live-essential-information-and-strategic-policy-highlights.html
