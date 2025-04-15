techUK
Procurement Act live! Essential tips for Justice and Emergency Services Suppliers
Our Justice and Emergency Services (JES) Procurement Sub-group has provided valuable tips to help JES suppliers navigate the new Procurement Act.
The new Procurement Act has reviewed and refreshed all areas of the procurement lifecycle, impacting suppliers within the justice and public safety markets. The Act leads to more transparency, simplified processes, increased access for SMEs, a stronger focus on social value, sustainability, ethical sourcing standards, and improvements in contract management.
If you are a supplier and want to understand what the Act means and the key changes you may need to make under the new legislation, this guide is for you.
