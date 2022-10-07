Welsh Government
Procurement Bill and Social Partnership and Public Procurement (Wales) Bill update
On 21 September 2022, The Minister for Finance and Local Government, Rebecca Evans MS, appeared before the Public Accounts and Public Administration Committee to discuss the Procurement Bill Legislative Consent Memorandums that have been laid before the Senedd.
During the session, Committee Member’s questioned the minister on a range of topics, including the Welsh Government’s legislative approach to procurement, the impact and implementation of the Procurement Bill, and engagement with Welsh stakeholders.
In response to members' scrutiny, the minister highlighted the benefits to both buyers and suppliers of a joined up and consistent approach to procurement across the devolved administrations. The bill supports Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) through the bill, who will benefit from simplified bidding processes and improved transparency measures.
The minister also addressed concerns that having 2 pieces of procurement legislation in Wales could lead to confusion. The minister reiterated that the Bills are aiming to achieve different things:
- The Procurement Bill focuses on the processes underpinning procurement
- The Social Partnership and Public Procurement (Wales) Bill focuses on key Welsh policy aims, by ensuring socially responsible outcomes are achieved from our procurement.
