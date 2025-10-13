techUK
Procurement challenges when working as or with SMEs
Our Justice and Emergency Services (JES) Procurement Sub-group has published a paper examining how SMEs and large organisations can better collaborate within UK public sector procurement.
The paper aligns with the UK government's Procurement Act 2023, which aims to increase SME participation by recognising their agility, innovation, and value for money.
Getting more SMEs involved helps bring greater diversity, competition, and local economic growth. Larger organisations also gain by accessing specialist skills and more flexible ways of working.
However, both sides face challenges, including complex procurement rules, capacity pressures, unequal partnerships, and limited resources.
The paper looks at these issues and suggests practical ways to improve collaboration, make better use of SME strengths, and support the government's goal of building more inclusive and effective supply chains.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/procurement-challenges-when-working-as-or-with-smes.html
