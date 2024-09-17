HM Revenue and Customs
|Printable version
Procurement exercise for next phase of Trader Support Service announced
Trader Support Service extended to end of 2025.
A competitive procurement exercise for the free support service for businesses moving goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland will begin by early 2025.
HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) yesterday (16 September 2024) confirmed that a competitive procurement exercise for the next phase of the Trader Support Service (TSS) will begin by early 2025, to deliver ongoing support for traders from 2026.
In addition, the current TSS has been extended to the end of 2025 as the implementation of the Windsor Framework progresses.
The service is a key part of the government’s help for businesses adjusting to the new trading environment. The TSS can help businesses save time and money while helping them comply with Windsor Framework requirements. Thousands of companies have already benefited from using the service’s guidance, training and support since its launch in 2020.
Businesses can sign up to the Trader Support Service and access free online courses and training materials online.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/procurement-exercise-for-next-phase-of-trader-support-service-announced
Latest News from
HM Revenue and Customs
Check you’re not missing State Pension payments13/09/2024 09:10:00
Thousands of people missing Home Responsibilities Protection on their National Insurance record could boost their State Pension during Pensions Awareness Week.
Need to register for Self Assessment? Top 5 myths - debunked27/08/2024 11:10:00
HMRC clarifies some common myths about Self Assessment tax returns.
Extend Child Benefit for your teen by 31 August21/08/2024 15:20:00
Child Benefit can be claimed for children after they turn 16 if they are staying on in approved education or training.
HMRC late payment interest rates to be revised after Bank of England cuts base rate01/08/2024 16:40:00
HMRC interest rates for late payments will be revised following the Bank of England interest rate cut to 5%.
HMRC launches VAT Registration Estimator11/07/2024 09:10:00
HMRC launches VAT Registration Estimator tool.
Don’t lose out – extend Child Benefit for your 16 to 19 year old22/05/2024 11:10:00
How to claim Child Benefit if your child is continuing in further education after their GCSEs.
Less than one month to go for exporters to move to the Customs Declaration Service09/05/2024 15:25:00
Businesses must submit all export declarations through the Customs Declaration Service by 4 June.
300,000 file tax returns in the first week of the tax year09/05/2024 15:10:00
300,000 early birds file their Self Assessment tax return in the first week of the new tax year.