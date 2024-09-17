Procurement exercise for next phase of Trader Support Service announced

Trader Support Service extended to end of 2025.

A competitive procurement exercise for the free support service for businesses moving goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland will begin by early 2025.

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) yesterday (16 September 2024) confirmed that a competitive procurement exercise for the next phase of the Trader Support Service (TSS) will begin by early 2025, to deliver ongoing support for traders from 2026.

In addition, the current TSS has been extended to the end of 2025 as the implementation of the Windsor Framework progresses.

The service is a key part of the government’s help for businesses adjusting to the new trading environment. The TSS can help businesses save time and money while helping them comply with Windsor Framework requirements. Thousands of companies have already benefited from using the service’s guidance, training and support since its launch in 2020.

Businesses can sign up to the Trader Support Service and access free online courses and training materials online.