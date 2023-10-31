Procurement profession capability

Our plan to increase capability and skills within the procurement profession.

In 2020, we established a plan for the capability and capacity programme. Its aim is to increase the long-term sustainability and growth of the procurement profession in Wales. It splits into key areas.

We need your help to understand the size and professional structure of procurement teams across the Welsh public sector. We have produced a survey which we encourage organisations to complete:

Take the survey

Apprenticeships

We are working to develop a CIPS accredited apprenticeship for Wales. Public and private sector employers, training providers and awarding bodies make up the steering group. We hope to launch the scheme in spring 2024.

CIPS Corporate Award

We announced in 2020 that we would work with the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply (CIPS). This was to create opportunities for individuals in the Welsh public sector to take the CIPS Corporate Award Practitioner Level 4 and Advanced Practitioner Level 5 programmes. CIPS are the professional body for procurement. They have a demonstrated track record for procurement excellence globally.

The programme has supported over 230 places to date. It continues to upskill and professionalise Welsh public procurement.

Congratulations if you were successful in gaining a place. We would welcome feedback from both students and line managers of students of the programme.

You can find out more about some of the recipients of the autumn/winter 2022 to 2023 programme here. Read our case study on how Sophie Stacey, Senior Procurement Business Manager at NHS Wales Shared Services Partnership (NWSSP), has benefited from the programme.

We produced a case study which provides more details about the programme in 2021.

Contract Management Capability Programme

All fully-funded Welsh public sector bodies can access the Government Commercial Function Contract Management Programme.

The 2023 test programme is now closed to expressions of interest. However, we would welcome expressions of interest to support future planning. Read the programme privacy notice here.

Student Placement Programme

In September 2021, we began development of a student placement programme. We collaborated with the University of South Wales and Bangor University.

Since then, 13 students have been supported across 6 public procurement organisations in Wales. Of the 5 students placed in the first test year, 4 secured permanent public procurement posts. Find out more:

Future proofing the procurement profession in Wales

Additional resources

Learning materials are available on the Cyd website. These include a procurement route planner, case studies and lunch and learn events. Cyd is the new centre of excellence where procurement and commercial communities can learn from and support each other.

For information on procurement reform visit Sell2Wales.