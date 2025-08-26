Scottish Government
|Printable version
Procurement: SME and third sector action plan - updates
Shows progress against commitments in our action plan to make it easier for small businesses and third sector organisations to win public contracts.
Overview
Our Procurement: SME and third sector action plan 2024 to 2026 explains how we will make it easier for small businesses and third sector organisations to win public contracts.
This document shows our progress against the plan's commitments. We will update it every year.
Alignment with strategic objectives
Our Public Procurement Strategy aims to put procurement at the heart of a sustainable economy that works for everyone in Scotland. The SME and third sector action plan supports that strategy by making procurement 'good for businesses and their employees'.
Our work contributes to Scotland's National Outcomes, especially: "We have thriving and innovative businesses, with quality jobs and fair work for everyone."
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/publications/procurement-sme-and-third-sector-action-plan-updates/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Education Outcomes for Looked After Children – 2023/2427/08/2025 09:05:00
Statistics were yesterday published on Education Outcomes for Looked After Children.
National Care Service: Independent advocacy co-design report - easy read26/08/2025 15:05:00
This easy read report sets out findings we have gathered through research and co-design that relate to independent advocacy.
Review of the Amended Economic Link License Condition26/08/2025 13:05:00
A review of the impact of the Scottish Government's economic link licence condition following the introduction of amended arrangements in 2023.
Increase in numbers of newly qualified paramedics26/08/2025 12:05:00
Health Secretary Neil Gray has welcomed an increase in the number of newly qualified paramedics joining the Scottish Ambulance Service, with 360 new recruits joining the service since 2023.
Easing teaching workload22/08/2025 15:05:00
Proposals to help alleviate workload pressures faced by teachers have been announced by the Scottish Government.
Review of the Amended Economic Link License Condition22/08/2025 12:05:00
A review of the impact of the Scottish Government's economic link licence condition following the introduction of amended arrangements in 2023.
Science Evidence Data and Digital Portfolio Annual Report 2024 - 202521/08/2025 15:05:00
Science, Evidence, Data and Digital Portfolio of Marine Directorate Annual Report 2024-25.
Lybster CO2 storage: short life working group - summary and conclusions21/08/2025 12:05:00
Summary of the group's conclusions and recommendations.
£15 million funding increase for General Practice21/08/2025 11:15:00
New investment to ease workforce pressures.