Procurement: SME and third sector action plan - updates

Shows progress against commitments in our action plan to make it easier for small businesses and third sector organisations to win public contracts.

Overview

Our Procurement: SME and third sector action plan 2024 to 2026 explains how we will make it easier for small businesses and third sector organisations to win public contracts.

This document shows our progress against the plan's commitments. We will update it every year.

Alignment with strategic objectives

Our Public Procurement Strategy aims to put procurement at the heart of a sustainable economy that works for everyone in Scotland. The SME and third sector action plan supports that strategy by making procurement 'good for businesses and their employees'.

Our work contributes to Scotland's National Outcomes, especially: "We have thriving and innovative businesses, with quality jobs and fair work for everyone."

