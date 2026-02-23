techUK
Procurement week 2026
Procurement week 2026 will bring together policymakers, buyers and suppliers to examine the evolving role of procurement in technology adoption, sustainability and public sector reform. Across six sessions, the programme will explore the impact of the Procurement Act 2023, AI in decision-making and practical strategies for competing and delivering under new commercial models.
9–12 March 2026 | Online and in-person
Procurement sits at the centre of technology adoption, digital transformation, and public sector reform. The way organisations buy technology increasingly determines how effectively they deliver innovation, manage risk, meet sustainability obligations, and create long-term value.
Procurement week 2026 brings together policymakers, buyers, suppliers, and commercial leaders to examine the structural shifts reshaping procurement practice — from sustainability and ESG pressures to the implementation of the Procurement Act 2023 and the growing role of AI in decision-making.
Across six focused sessions, we will explore:
- Embedding sustainability into procurement strategy
- Competing effectively under the Competitive Flexible Procedure
- Converting framework positions into contract value
- Navigating public sector procurement fundamentals
- Evaluating AI systems and managing due diligence
- How government is reshaping innovation procurement
Whether you are new to public procurement or refining your commercial strategy under new rules, Procurement Week provides practical insight grounded in policy, data, and delivery.
