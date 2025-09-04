Welsh Government
Procurex Wales 2025
Procurex Wales 2025 takes place on Tuesday 4 November at the Utilita Arena in Cardiff.
Procurex Wales 2025 is the national procurement event that brings together public sector buyers, private sector suppliers, policy influencers, and commercial leaders from across Wales.
Officially supported by Welsh Government, this one-day event offers an opportunity to connect, learn, and collaborate across the procurement and supply chain landscape. With an annual public sector spend of over £10.7 billion, Procurex Wales is a key forum for exploring how procurement can support the delivery of better public services, community outcomes and long-term economic growth.
Who should attend?
Procurex Wales is free to attend for public sector professionals and is designed for:
- Procurement and commercial teams across central and local government, education, housing, health, and emergency services
- Policy and strategy leads shaping future procurement approaches
- Sustainability and innovation managers delivering change at scale
- Supply chain professionals looking to understand buyer needs and upcoming opportunities
Private sector suppliers, from established framework providers to SMEs entering the market, are also encouraged to attend.
With the new requirements of the Procurement Act and Health Services Regulations coming into force in February this year and the additional, Wales-specific measures, soon to be introduced via the Social Partnership and Public Procurement (Wales) Act, Procurex Wales is a perfect opportunity for procurement teams and suppliers to get fully up to speed with the latest changes and what they mean for their organisations.
Event highlights
The Procurement Wales Conference
Delivered in partnership with Welsh Government, the Procurement Wales Conference is a centrepiece of the event, offering a full programme of policy-led discussions and sector-specific insights. The conference will explore themes such as:
- Social value and community wealth building
- Innovation and digital transformation
- Supplier diversity and SME engagement
- Sustainability and Net Zero strategies
- Commercial resilience and risk management
Learn more about the conference programme here.
Skills Development Zones
Attendees will have access to 4 dedicated Skills Development Zones, each offering tailored learning sessions, workshops, and presentations designed to address current and future challenges in procurement:
- Innovation & Technology Zone
- Sustainable & Social Procurement Zone
- Collaboration & Partnership Zone
- Contract & Risk Management Zone
These zones feature thought leaders from across the public and private sectors and offer practical tools to support continuous development and better commercial outcomes.
Product showcase exhibition
The exhibition floor brings together over 80 suppliers offering products and services aligned with public sector priorities. It provides an ideal setting for early market engagement, live demonstrations, and meaningful conversations around innovation, value for money and social responsibility.
Welsh Government and strategic partner Pavilion
The Welsh Government Procurement Pavilion will once again be located at the heart of the event, offering delegates the chance to speak directly with policy makers and framework leads. In addition to Welsh Government’s Commercial and Procurement Team and Sell2Wales, delegates will be able to meet representatives from:
- Adra Tai Cyfyngedig, Ffram 24
- Caerphilly County Borough Council, EdTech Service and Welsh Public Sector Collaborative Food Group (WPSCFG) Framework
- Cardiff Council, Ardal Procurement, SEWTAPS and SEWCAPS Collaborative Construction Frameworks
- Carmarthenshire County Council, South West Wales Regional Contractors Framework
- Denbighshire Council, North Wales Construction Partnership
Other confirmed partners at Procurex Wales 2025 include:
- NHS Wales Shared Services Partnership (NWSSP)
- Welsh Local Government Association
- Cardiff University
- University of South Wales
View the full list of event partners here.
Book your place
Procurex Wales is a unique opportunity to step away from the day-to-day and engage in the wider conversation about the future of public procurement in Wales. Whether you’re focused on improving practice, expanding your network or gaining insight into market trends, this event offers exceptional value.
Public sector delegates can book complimentary tickets here.
For more information, visit the official event website.
