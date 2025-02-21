Professional Bodies Unite for First-Ever Chartered Week

Leading professional bodies, including The Engineering Council, The Society for the Environment and The Chartered Institute of Public Relations (CIPR), are among 40 diverse organisations celebrating the inaugural Chartered Week from 24–28 February 2025.

Convened by BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT, the campaign raises awareness of the role Chartered professionals play in building public confidence in fields from technology to building, mining and accountancy,

Whichever industry they work in, Chartered professionals make a public commitment to ethics, competence and accountability by meeting independent standards.

The theme for 2025 is "Celebrating Trusted Professionals”. Some other organisations taking part range from the Institute of Water, the Chartered Institute of Taxation, the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET).

Highest standards of ethics

Alastair Revell, President of BCS, said:

“In the wake of the Horizon scandal, it’s more important than ever that professionals from all fields are prepared to affirm their accountability to the highest standards of ethics and competence. “Chartered Week celebrates those high standards and the value of everyone, from every background, who takes the serious step of becoming professionally registered. People know about Chartered accountants, but its not generally known that nearly every area of working life has its own Chartered award its holders are proud of. “By bringing together colleagues from the full range of sectors from technology to tax, we’ll show the importance of Chartered registration and its positive impact on society. “I encourage all professionals to join this campaign and share their experiences. The more people we can inspire to become Chartered and see it as in important moment in their career, the more we build trust with the people who rely on us.”

All Chartered professionals are encouraged to celebrate their own registrations and their fields using the materials found on the Chartered Week website. Chartered Week will feature a series of events and informative activities showcasing professional achievements and highlighting pathways to Chartered status.

Chartered Week 2025 Supporters List: