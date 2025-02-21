BCS
Professional Bodies Unite for First-Ever Chartered Week
Leading professional bodies, including The Engineering Council, The Society for the Environment and The Chartered Institute of Public Relations (CIPR), are among 40 diverse organisations celebrating the inaugural Chartered Week from 24–28 February 2025.
Convened by BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT, the campaign raises awareness of the role Chartered professionals play in building public confidence in fields from technology to building, mining and accountancy,
Whichever industry they work in, Chartered professionals make a public commitment to ethics, competence and accountability by meeting independent standards.
The theme for 2025 is "Celebrating Trusted Professionals”. Some other organisations taking part range from the Institute of Water, the Chartered Institute of Taxation, the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET).
Highest standards of ethics
Alastair Revell, President of BCS, said:
“In the wake of the Horizon scandal, it’s more important than ever that professionals from all fields are prepared to affirm their accountability to the highest standards of ethics and competence.
“Chartered Week celebrates those high standards and the value of everyone, from every background, who takes the serious step of becoming professionally registered. People know about Chartered accountants, but its not generally known that nearly every area of working life has its own Chartered award its holders are proud of.
“By bringing together colleagues from the full range of sectors from technology to tax, we’ll show the importance of Chartered registration and its positive impact on society.
“I encourage all professionals to join this campaign and share their experiences. The more people we can inspire to become Chartered and see it as in important moment in their career, the more we build trust with the people who rely on us.”
All Chartered professionals are encouraged to celebrate their own registrations and their fields using the materials found on the Chartered Week website. Chartered Week will feature a series of events and informative activities showcasing professional achievements and highlighting pathways to Chartered status.
Chartered Week 2025 Supporters List:
- Engineering Council
- Royal Society of Biology
- Institution of Occupational Safety and Health
- Society for the Environment
- Science Council
- Chartered Institute of Taxation
- Chartered Management Institute
- Chartered Institute of Architectural Technologists
- Chartered Institute of Ergonomics & Human Factors
- Royal Society of Chemistry
- Royal Geographical Society (with IBG)
- Association of Chartered Certified Accountants
- Institution of Chemical Engineers
- Professional Associations Research Network (PARN)
- MemCom
- Chartered Institute of Internal Auditors
- The OR Society
- Institute of Mathematics and its Applications (IMA)
- Chartered Institution of Wastes Management (CIWM)
- Institute of Materials, Minerals & Mining
- Institute of Physics
- Institute of Water
- Institution of Environmental Sciences
- Institution of Engineering Designers
- Chartered Association of Building Engineers
- Institution Of Mechanical Engineers
- Chartered Institute of Building
- Institution of Structural Engineers
- Chartered Institute of Ecology and Environmental Management
- Association for Project Management
- Chartered Institute of Public Relations (CIPR)
- Institute of Marine Engineering, Science & Tech
- Society of Operations Engineers
- Chartered Institution of Highways & Transportation
- INCOSE UK
- IET – Institution of Engineering and Technology
- Chartered Institution of Building Services Engineers (CIBSE)
- Chartered College of Teaching
- Chartered Institution of Water & Environmental Management
- Nuclear Institute
