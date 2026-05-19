‘Professionalism, ambition, credibility and empathy’ – FM outlines principles in first Cabinet meeting

The Welsh Government’s new Cabinet met for the first time this afternoon, following the appointment of ministers to their new roles last week.

Speaking to his Cabinet colleagues, the First Minister, Rhun ap Iorwerth, said:

On a historic day for Wales, it is a privilege to sit around this table with you and lead a team I know will work hard every day to improve the lives of the people of Wales. I want the next 4 years to be defined by 4 principles - professionalism, ambition, credibility and empathy. I ask each of you to keep those principles in mind in your work every day, and I promise to do the same. The challenges are great and time is short, but I am already encouraged by the way we have moved so quickly to start turning our vision into reality and to underline all the ways this administration represents new energy, new ideas and new leadership.

The First Minister set out his 6 key priorities for government, which will be used to measure the government’s success during its time in office:

Cutting waiting lists, and building a health and care service fit for the future

Helping families with the cost of living through affordable, quality childcare

Unleashing the potential of the Welsh economy, and creating good, well-paid jobs

Raising standards in our schools and ensuring the best conditions for learning

Tackling child poverty

Standing up for Wales and demanding fairness from Westminster.

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