Welsh Government
|Printable version
Professor Jas Pal Badyal appointed Chief Scientific Adviser for Wales
An internationally recognised research chemist, Professor Jas Pal Badyal FRS, has been appointed as the Welsh Government’s Chief Scientific Adviser.
As the new Chief Scientific Adviser for Wales, Professor Badyal will provide science advice to the First Minister and Welsh Ministers.
He will also be responsible for developing the Welsh Government’s science capability and supporting the growth of a strong and dynamic science and research base in Wales.
Professor Badyal is currently Professor in the Department of Chemistry at Durham University. He is renowned for his pioneering research on the functionalisation of solid surfaces and deposition of functional nanolayers for technological and societal applications.
Professor Jas Pal Badyal said:
I am excited to be given this opportunity to contribute towards building a high-skill, high-tech economy, helping to bring positive impact and well-being for the people of Wales.
Wales has great potential to become a world leader for technological innovations targeting some of the biggest challenges facing humanity today—including climate change, environmental degradation, renewable energy, food security, healthcare, and rising social inequality.
Welcoming the appointment, Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething said:
I’m delighted to welcome Professor Jas Pal Badyal as Wales’ next Chief Scientific Adviser.
The Welsh Government is committed to ensuring Wales is a nation where science, research and innovation are supported and done well. I look forward to working with him to achieve that ambition.
Professor Badyal, who will take up the role in February 2023, replaces Professor Peter Halligan, who retired from the role in 2022.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/professor-jas-pal-badyal-appointed-chief-scientific-adviser-wales
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Ruth Glazzard confirmed as next chair of the Welsh Revenue Authority11/01/2023 16:20:00
The Minister for Finance and Local Government has today (11 January) confirmed that Ruth Glazzard will become the next chair of the Welsh Revenue Authority (WRA).
Welsh Government unveils major plans for national nuclear medicine laboratory in north Wales10/01/2023 11:20:00
Major new plans to make Wales a global centre of excellence and the leading location for medical radioisotope production in the UK, which would help address a fast-approaching supply crisis for nuclear medicine around the world have been unveiled today by the Welsh Government.
Visit Wales announces Llwybrau/Wales by Trails. Which trail will you choose in 2023?09/01/2023 13:15:00
Visit Wales is inviting visitors and the people of Wales to be a trail taker and curate their own epic trails in Wales during 2023.
Pilot projects to tackle the impact of poverty on educational achievement09/01/2023 11:15:00
A new pilot programme to support schools in tackling the impact poverty has on attainment has been launched.
Chief Medical Officer reminds people to keep defences up against flu and COVID this winter.06/01/2023 15:05:00
The latest data shows the prevalence of flu, COVID-19 and other seasonal respiratory viruses has increased over the Christmas period and remains at very high levels.
Over 100,000 extra dental appointments this year – but missed appointments continue to bite06/01/2023 10:15:00
The number of additional dental appointments provided this year has reached 109,000, according to the latest Welsh Government data.
Hundreds of thousands of pounds of funding for ‘lifeline’ credit unions as Ministers urge those struggling to turn to a safe place for help05/01/2023 15:10:00
Welsh Government Ministers have today visited credit unions across Wales as they announced continued funding of just over £422,000 a year for the organisations which offer vital support to those struggling with their finances.
A world renowned circus and international crime fiction festival heading to Wales in 202304/01/2023 10:15:00
A world renowned contemporary circus is heading to Swansea while an international crime fiction festival will be held in Aberystwyth in 2023, thanks to funding from the Welsh Government.