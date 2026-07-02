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Professor Mark Power to chair CBI North West Regional Council
The CBI is pleased to announce that Professor Mark Power, Vice Chancellor and Chief Executive Officer of Liverpool John Moores University, will become the next Chair of the CBI North West Regional Council.
Mark will take up the role in October 2026, beginning a two-year term leading the Council as it brings together senior business leaders from across the region to help shape and steer the CBI’s policy agenda.
Mark brings extensive leadership experience, a deep commitment to the North West, and an important perspective on the role of skills, innovation and partnerships in driving regional growth.
Helen Gbormittah, CBI Regional Director – North West, yesterday said:
“On behalf of the CBI, I would like to extend our sincere thanks to Darren Budd for his outstanding leadership of the North West Regional Council over the past two years. Darren has brought a wealth of expertise, energy and insight to the role, and we are hugely grateful for his contribution.
“I’m delighted to welcome Mark Power as our incoming Chair. His leadership experience, regional insight and commitment to partnership working will be invaluable as the Council continues to champion the priorities of North West businesses and shape the CBI’s work nationally and regionally.”
Professor Mark Power, Vice Chancellor and Chief Executive Officer, LJMU, yesterday said:
“The CBI is a powerful voice for business and a vital convenor for growth. Universities have a central role to play in driving skills, innovation and prosperity across our regional and national economies and I am looking forward to working with businesses across the North West to help shape that agenda. Having served as a regional councillor, I know first-hand the strength of the CBI’s network and the importance of partnership in unlocking opportunity. I am delighted to take on this leadership role and to champion the contribution our region can make to the UK’s future prosperity.”
We look forward to working with Mark and Council members as we continue to ensure the voice of North West business is heard.
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