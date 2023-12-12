Professor Ruth Misener awarded the 2023 BCS Roger Needham Award

Professor Ruth Misener has been awarded the 2023 BCS Roger Needham Award for her exceptional contributions to computer science.

The award was made to Professor Misener from the Department of Computing, Imperial College London by BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT in recognition of her work identifying and solving fundamental computer science research challenges at the intersection of computational optimisation and machine learning.

Her research concentrates on the development of software and optimisation algorithms for energy efficient engineering and biomedical systems.

The award was established in memory of the late British computer scientist Professor Roger Needham, and has been made annually honouring ground-breaking research, inspired by his legacy.

Professor Misener said: “I’m honoured to be recognised in this way and receiving this accolade is wonderful though it could only have been achieved through the support and collaboration of my excellent colleagues.”

Much deserved award

Julia Adamson MBE, Managing Director (Education and Public Benefit) at BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT yesterday said:

“I want to congratulate Professor Misener on the significant and positive impact she has made to computer science, and say how incredibly proud the whole community is of this achievement. Well done on receiving this much deserved award.”

The Needham Award will be presented to Professor Misener on January 10 2024 at a special event held at BCS’ London offices. As the winner of the Roger Needham Award - Professor Misener will be invited to present her work at the Roger Needham Lecture the following year.