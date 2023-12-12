BCS
|Printable version
Professor Ruth Misener awarded the 2023 BCS Roger Needham Award
Professor Ruth Misener has been awarded the 2023 BCS Roger Needham Award for her exceptional contributions to computer science.
The award was made to Professor Misener from the Department of Computing, Imperial College London by BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT in recognition of her work identifying and solving fundamental computer science research challenges at the intersection of computational optimisation and machine learning.
Her research concentrates on the development of software and optimisation algorithms for energy efficient engineering and biomedical systems.
The award was established in memory of the late British computer scientist Professor Roger Needham, and has been made annually honouring ground-breaking research, inspired by his legacy.
Professor Misener said: “I’m honoured to be recognised in this way and receiving this accolade is wonderful though it could only have been achieved through the support and collaboration of my excellent colleagues.”
Much deserved award
Julia Adamson MBE, Managing Director (Education and Public Benefit) at BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT yesterday said:
“I want to congratulate Professor Misener on the significant and positive impact she has made to computer science, and say how incredibly proud the whole community is of this achievement. Well done on receiving this much deserved award.”
The Needham Award will be presented to Professor Misener on January 10 2024 at a special event held at BCS’ London offices. As the winner of the Roger Needham Award - Professor Misener will be invited to present her work at the Roger Needham Lecture the following year.
Original article link: https://www.bcs.org/articles-opinion-and-research/professor-ruth-misener-awarded-the-2023-bcs-roger-needham-award/
Latest News from
BCS
BCS joins national effort to boost small business digital adoption04/12/2023 14:10:00
BCS has joined the tech coalition behind Tech Hub, a major new national initiative designed to scale tech adoption and boost digital investment and skills amongst the UK’s small and mid-sized business (SMB) community.
Teach children AI from start of secondary school, professional body recommends30/11/2023 09:20:00
Schools should teach children how to use AI from the age of 11, according to the professional body for computing.
BCS partners with CWP to create a multimedia series showcasing the Digital Pioneers shaping our world09/11/2023 14:10:00
BCS is partnering with Content With Purpose (CWP) to produce a wide-ranging digital series exploring IT’s contribution to society; solving global challenges, driving innovation, transforming lives, and creating a future of possibilities.
Google DeepMind’s Demis Hassabis among the recipients of prestigious computing award - BCS Lovelace Medal 202308/11/2023 10:20:00
Demis Hassabis CBE, co-founder of AI research company Google DeepMind; computer scientist Professor Jane Hillston MBE; and leading digital policy expert, Professor Tom Crick MBE, will all receive the BCS Lovelace Medal this year.
PM should make ethics a priority at AI Safety Summit, say tech professionals28/09/2023 16:10:00
Rishi Sunak should put ethics high on the global agenda when the UK hosts the AI Safety Summit this autumn, according to research by the professional body for computing.
Online Safety Bill shouldn’t rely on technology to deliver child protection31/08/2023 14:10:00
The Online Safety Bill (OSB) should not rely on emerging technology solutions to deliver child protection without rigorous analysis of their flaws - according to a new paper published by the professional body for IT.
Computer Science fastest growing STEM subject25/08/2023 11:10:00
On results day, the professional body for computing, BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT, congratulates the 87,660 people awarded a GCSE in computer science, the fastest growing STEM subject.
Record numbers of women will start computing degrees this year, new figures show18/08/2023 14:10:00
More young women than ever before will start computing degrees this September, amid the rising profile of AI, according to figures released yesterday.