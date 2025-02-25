Department for Science, Innovation & Technology
|Printable version
Professor Sir Ian Chapman appointed next CEO of UK Research and Innovation with renewed focus on economic growth
Sir Ian will lead the team at UKRI in backing thousands of researchers and innovators in developing solutions which improve people’s lives and help grow the economy
Professor Sir Ian Chapman will become the next CEO of UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), leading a refreshed mission that puts economic growth at the heart of public investment in R&D, helping to fulfil the potential of science and technology in improving lives, Science Minister Lord Vallance has announced today (Tuesday 25 February).
UKRI is the country’s largest public research funder, with a budget of £9 billion per year, giving it a central role in ensuring public funding is invested in ambitious, pioneering research that will benefit the whole of the UK and provide a clear return on investment for hardworking taxpayers.
Its work in recent years includes backing the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, which has saved countless lives and the construction of the world’s most advanced wind turbine test facility, helping the UK to become a clean energy superpower. It has also been a major contributor to the £1 billion of UK public investment in AI R&D so far so the UK captures the technology’s opportunities to enhance growth and productivity as the third largest AI market in the world.
Sir Ian will lead its team in supporting thousands of bright researchers and innovators in developing solutions from life-saving medicines to protecting our environment – ultimately making a visible, positive difference to people’s lives and supporting the missions at the heart of the Government’s Plan for Change.
His experience will be a major asset in drawing on the UK’s world-leading research talent, facilities, universities and businesses, as drivers of R&D which will kickstart economic growth, make Britain a clean energy superpower and build an NHS fit for the future.
During his time as CEO of the UK Atomic Energy Authority, Sir Ian has led the transition from an organisation rooted in deep R&D excellence, to one that is now also delivering a major infrastructure project to design and build a prototype powerplant; driving inward investment and economic growth; and enabling development of a skilled workforce and supply chain.
Science Minister, Lord Vallance, said:
“Growing the economy is this government’s number one mission and taking full advantage of the innovative ideas, talent and facilities across our country is key to reaching that goal and improving lives across the UK.
“Sir Ian’s leadership experience, scientific expertise and academic achievements make him an exceptionally strong candidate to lead UKRI in pursuing ambitious, curiosity-driven research, as well as innovations that will unlock new benefits for the UK’s people and drive our Plan for Change.
“We also thank Dame Ottoline Leyser ahead of her stepping down this summer, recognising her pivotal work in guiding UKRI through challenging times, notably during the Covid pandemic and through the UK’s return to participation in Horizon Europe.”
Incoming UKRI CEO, Professor Sir Ian Chapman, said:
“I am excited to be joining an excellent team at UKRI focussed on improving the lives and livelihoods of UK citizens.
“Research and innovation must be central to the prosperity of our society and our economy, so UKRI can shape the future of the country.
“I was tremendously fortunate to represent UKAEA, an organisation at the forefront of global research and innovation of fusion energy, and I look forward to building on those experiences to enable the wider UK research and innovation sector.”
Through our world-class universities and institutes, UKRI develops and nurtures future talent who can maintain the UK’s position as a global hub of research, development and deployment in the long term while collaborating with partners around the world so that scientific and technological advances driven in the UK can benefit lives at home and around the world.
UKRI plays a key part in driving up UK participation in the world’s largest research programme, Horizon Europe, helping to build a more efficient and joined-up approach to research funding and unleashing the power of UK research and innovation.
UKRI will also play an increasing role in steering our long-term industrial strategy, removing barriers to growth and building on the UK’s strategic advantage in its fundamental science capability.
UKRI Chairman, Sir Andrew Mackenzie, said:
“The board and I are delighted that Ian will become UKRI’s next CEO in the summer.
“Research and Innovation are fundamental to UK growth. Ian has the skills, experience, leadership and commitment to unlock this opportunity to improve the lives and livelihoods of everyone. We look forward to working with him on the next phase of UKRI’s development and our stewardship of the UK’s innovation culture and systems.
“We thank Ottoline for an outstanding five years as UKRI’s CEO. She has delivered a step-change in operational effectiveness and cross-discipline work through collective and inclusive leadership and secured more social and commercial impacts from our investments.”
Climate Minister Kerry McCarthy said:
“I’d like to thank Sir Ian for his many years of dedicated service at UK Atomic Energy Agency, the last nine as CEO. In that time, he has transformed the organisation into a world leading hub for fusion energy commercialisation and driven the UK and global strategy for fusion development forward.
“I am delighted that the UK will continue to benefit from his drive and expertise in his new role. We will shortly begin recruiting a new UKAEA CEO to lead the UK’s world-class fusion programme into the next decade.”
Notes to Editors
-
Established in 2018, UKRI is a non-departmental public body that combines the strengths of nine distinct research and innovation funders:
- Arts and Humanities Research Council (AHRC)
- Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council (BBSRC)
- Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC)
- Economic and Social Research Council (ESRC)
- Innovate UK (IUK)
- Medical Research Council (MRC)
- Natural Environment Research Council (NERC)
- Research England (RE)
-
Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC)
- Sir Ian – who currently sits on UKRI’s Board – will take up the post in the summer, bringing strong leadership experience from his role as CEO of the UK Atomic Energy Authority since 2016 and links to academia. He is a Fellow of the Royal Society, the Royal Academy of Engineering, and the Institute of Physics, and a visiting Professor at Durham University.
- With a background in fusion and firm grasp of the part that ambitious and targeted R&D can play in improving lives, he has published over 100 journal papers and received several awards for his research.
- His appointment follows an open recruitment process launched in August 2024, after Professor Dame Ottoline Leyser announced her intention to stand down as UKRI’s CEO from June 2025.
- Having held the post since 2020, Dame Ottoline leaves a strong foundation to build on, from navigating the continued delivery of research through the pandemic to supporting the UK’s return to participation in Horizon Europe - putting UKRI in a strong position to bolster its role as an engine for delivering pioneering research to improve lives and grow our economy.
- The UKAEA Board has provisionally agreed that Tim Bestwick (UKAEA deputy CEO) will take over as interim CEO of UKAEA after Sir Ian leaves, whilst a permanent replacement is appointed.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/professor-sir-ian-chapman-appointed-next-ceo-of-uk-research-and-innovation-with-renewed-focus-on-economic-growth
Latest News from
Department for Science, Innovation & Technology
UK Government kickstarts work with Scottish Government to boost broadband in rural Scotland, powering Prime Minister’s Plan for Change21/02/2025 13:10:00
Around 11,000 Scottish homes and businesses to gain access to lightning-fast broadband.
How to become a software developer apprentice: Idris's story17/02/2025 15:10:00
Blog posted by: Idris Abdirizak – Junior Software Developer, Government Digital Service, 14 February 2025 – Categories: People and skills.
Remarks made by Technology Secretary Peter Kyle at the Munich Security Conference17/02/2025 11:20:00
Technology Secretary Peter Kyle spoke about the the UK’s approach to the responsible development of artificial intelligence at the Munich Security Conference.
Tackling AI security risks to unleash growth and deliver Plan for Change14/02/2025 15:10:00
UK’s AI Safety Institute becomes ‘UK AI Security Institute’.
Fellowships launched to explore how AI could change the way scientists drive new discoveries13/02/2025 16:05:00
New government-funded fellowships will see researchers explore how AI can change the way we conduct research while 23 projects have been awarded funding to explore wider research and innovation.
Thousands of small businesses to benefit from new government buying rules, boosting local jobs, growth and innovation13/02/2025 12:10:00
Thousands of small businesses across the country will have more opportunities to win valuable contracts with public sector organisations, kickstarting local economic growth and innovation.
Launching the Artificial Intelligence Playbook for the UK Government12/02/2025 10:22:00
Blog posted by: Tommaso Spinelli, Senior Artificial Intelligence Change Manager, GDS, 10 February 2025 – Categories: AI, Digital Centre.
UK-backed AI companies to transform British cancer care and spark new drug breakthroughs12/02/2025 09:10:00
New AI models to diagnose and treat cancer and other incurable diseases will be made possible thanks to joint public-private investment giving flexible funding to British AI firms and researchers.
Shaping the new digital centre of government for success11/02/2025 16:12:00
Blog posted by: Paul Willmott, Co-Chair of the advisory board for the digital centre of government design, Non-Executive Director at the Department of Science, Innovation and Technology, and Chief Digital Advisor at KIRKBI, 7 February 2025 – Categories: Digital Centre.