Programme developing Wales’ engineers of tomorrow to be expanded with £1.2 million

More children will soon benefit from a programme aiming to inspire and develop Wales’ engineers of tomorrow, thanks to a £1.2 million investment from Welsh Government.

The funding will expand the HiVE (High Value Engineering) Hub programme which is being delivered in partnership with Coleg Gwent and funded through the Tech Valleys programme.

The expansion will see additional schools in Caerphilly county borough, Torfaen and Monmouthshire benefit from the STEM scheme, which provides robotics equipment for classrooms and aims to introduce learners to engineering at an early age.

The first HiVE Hubs were established in Blaenau Gwent in 2021, with more added throughout 2022/23.

With additional schools now joining the programme for 2024/25, including Islwyn High School, Ysgol Abersychan and Caldicot School, there will be 14 secondary and 54 primary schools altogether across the regions which will be HiVE Hubs.

The initiative is linked to the state-of-the-art HiVE education facility currently under construction in Ebbw Vale that will train Coleg Gwent students in advanced engineering disciplines.

Jack Sargeant, Minister for Culture, Skills and Social Partnership, visited an existing HiVE Hub at Ebbw Fawr Learning Community to celebrate National Engineering Day today.

He said:

The HiVE Hub programme is a collaborative effort with several organisations working together to make a real difference in learning and interest in STEM subjects across the South Wales Valleys. Our support for STEM education and skills is critical to our ambition for a more innovative and productive economy in Wales. As a former engineer myself, the opportunities and skills on offer at these innovative HiVE Hubs would have been a game-changer for me and perhaps peaked my interest from a younger age. I was delighted to meet some of the STEM stars of the future in Ebbw Vale, and to announce this important programme expansion. It will help us deliver a Wales where there are no barriers to accessing STEM opportunities at all levels of education.

Dan Wooldridge, Head of School at Coleg Gwent said: