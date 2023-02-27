Welsh Government
|Printable version
Programme offers new route into Welsh secondary teaching
The Minister for Education and Welsh language has announced that the Cynllun Pontio, a programme which trains primary school teachers to become secondary school teachers, will continue for the next academic year.
The Cynllun Pontio gives qualified Welsh speaking primary school teachers training and support for them to become secondary school teachers in Welsh-medium schools.
20 places are available from September as part of the fourth year of the programme. It has helped teachers to develop their careers and find permanent positions in secondary schools. Eligible primary school teachers can apply on the Educators Wales website.
The programme helps to increase the number of Welsh-medium secondary teachers. This is essential to realising our vision of achieving one million Welsh speakers by 2050.
Ffion was a primary school teacher and saw Cynllun Pontio as the perfect opportunity to take the next step in her career. She now teaches Music and Welsh at Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Llangynwyd.
Speaking about her experience on the programme, Ffion said:
In primary you are with one year group at a time for the whole year. As a secondary teacher, we have six lessons a day, so I see six different groups of individuals and that’s been really lovely. Also being able to specialise in a subject, Welsh and Music are areas that I really enjoy.
Welsh is such a massive factor. With the goal of one million Welsh speakers by 2050 I think it’s important as a nation that we have the same goal. Especially in a Welsh-medium school where perhaps the majority of the learners don’t come from a Welsh-speaking home, it’s vital that us teachers pave the way and inspire them.
I would highly recommend the Cynllun Pontio because although it’s difficult, it’s totally worth it. With the right mentors and support, anything is possible.
The Minister for Education and Welsh Language, Jeremy Miles said:
The Cynllun Pontio is a valuable opportunity for anyone looking to move from primary to secondary teaching. One of our biggest priorities for achieving a million Welsh speakers is making sure we have enough teachers to meet the demand for Welsh-medium learning.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/programme-offers-new-route-welsh-secondary-teaching
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board put into Special Measures with board stepping aside27/02/2023 15:15:00
Health Minister Eluned Morgan has announced that Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board will be put into special measures because of serious concerns about performance, leadership and culture.
New innovation strategy launched for a stronger, fairer and greener Wales27/02/2023 10:15:00
Working together for better jobs, improved health and care services, a greener environment and a more prosperous economy are the missions at the heart of a new innovation strategy for Wales being launched today by the Welsh Government.
Daffodil Heart Display Demonstrates Love for Welsh Food & Drink on St David’s Day27/02/2023 09:15:00
Visitors to Cardiff Castle can show their love for Welsh food and drink this St David’s Day by sharing snaps of a specially commissioned heart-shaped daffodil installation.
Wales sea-ing a big boost in cruise calls in 202324/02/2023 12:05:00
Wales will welcome the highest number of cruise ship calls to date this year, with 91 ships expected to call at Welsh ports.
Welsh Government response to latest NHS Wales performance data23/02/2023 15:10:00
A Welsh Government spokesperson responded to latest NHS Wales Performance Data
Over £22m Farming Connect support for Welsh farmers23/02/2023 14:10:00
A new £22.9m Farming Connect programme will be available for farmers in Wales over the next two years to support them as they prepare to move to the new Sustainable Farming Scheme, Minister for Rural Affairs Lesley Griffiths announced today.
Scheme aims to help more than 10,500 people into work21/02/2023 16:15:00
A new scheme which aims to support over 10,500 people who are in recovery from substance or alcohol misuse, or have mental ill-health, to get into education, training or work has been launched by the Welsh Government.
More than £5.4 million for new Football Museum for Wales in Wrexham21/02/2023 13:15:00
The Welsh Government is providing a further £5.45 million for the new Football Museum for Wales in Wrexham.