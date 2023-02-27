Programme offers new route into Welsh secondary teaching

The Minister for Education and Welsh language has announced that the Cynllun Pontio, a programme which trains primary school teachers to become secondary school teachers, will continue for the next academic year.

The Cynllun Pontio gives qualified Welsh speaking primary school teachers training and support for them to become secondary school teachers in Welsh-medium schools.

20 places are available from September as part of the fourth year of the programme. It has helped teachers to develop their careers and find permanent positions in secondary schools. Eligible primary school teachers can apply on the Educators Wales website.

The programme helps to increase the number of Welsh-medium secondary teachers. This is essential to realising our vision of achieving one million Welsh speakers by 2050.

Ffion was a primary school teacher and saw Cynllun Pontio as the perfect opportunity to take the next step in her career. She now teaches Music and Welsh at Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Llangynwyd.

Speaking about her experience on the programme, Ffion said:

In primary you are with one year group at a time for the whole year. As a secondary teacher, we have six lessons a day, so I see six different groups of individuals and that’s been really lovely. Also being able to specialise in a subject, Welsh and Music are areas that I really enjoy. Welsh is such a massive factor. With the goal of one million Welsh speakers by 2050 I think it’s important as a nation that we have the same goal. Especially in a Welsh-medium school where perhaps the majority of the learners don’t come from a Welsh-speaking home, it’s vital that us teachers pave the way and inspire them. I would highly recommend the Cynllun Pontio because although it’s difficult, it’s totally worth it. With the right mentors and support, anything is possible.

The Minister for Education and Welsh Language, Jeremy Miles said: