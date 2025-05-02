Progress in clearing longest waits

More than 105,500 procedures delivered last year with additional funding.

More than 105,500 appointments and procedures were delivered by health boards last year through an additional £30 million of targeted investment – exceeding a pledge to carry out 64,000 appointments by the end of March 2025.

The funding was targeted at the longest waits and, as seen in latest published data, there have been reductions in waiting lists across a number of specialities. Between March 2024 and December 2024 there has been:

a 71% decrease in waits for Scopes at NHS Ayrshire & Arran

a 52% decrease in Imaging waits at NHS Fife

a 28% decrease in Ophthalmology waits at NHS Lothian

a 23% decrease in Urology waits at NHS Lanarkshire

a 10% decrease in Orthopaedic waits at NHS Highland.

Latest published statistics also show improved waiting times performance with diagnostic waits at their lowest since October 2021.

In April 2024 the Scottish Government funded NHS boards to deliver 64,000 procedures (40,000 diagnostic procedures, 12,000 surgeries and 12,000 new outpatient appointments) by the end of the year. By March 2025, 10,700 surgeries and 15,800 outpatients appointments were delivered. Almost 79,000 diagnostic procedures took place – delivering almost double the original pledge of 40,000.

Health Secretary Neil Gray said:

“We have delivered on our promise, exceeding our original target of 64,000 by more than 41,000 procedures – we have carried out nearly double the amount of diagnostic procedures originally pledged, with diagnostic waits now at the their lowest since October 2021. This is testament to hard work and dedication of our NHS staff and I thank them for their outstanding efforts. “This is welcome progress and shows we are moving in the right direction. But we know many people are still waiting too long and we are determined do more. That is why we are investing record amounts in our health service, targeting waiting list backlogs and delivering 150,000 additional appointments. “This government is focussed on taking the action needed to cut waiting lists and make it easier for patients to get access to the treatment they need. Next week the First Minister will publish our Programme for Government, setting out how we will build on recent progress and further reduce patient waits in the year ahead.”

