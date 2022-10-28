Progress in NHS Highland

Improvements in governance, leadership and culture.

NHS Highland will move from Stage 3 to Stage 2 of NHS Scotland’s national performance framework following improvements in governance, leadership and culture.

The Health Secretary confirmed that the health board had taken actions to warrant reviewing the escalation, initially put in place in 2018, and will continue to be monitored by the Scottish Government.

In addition to a review into working practices by John Sturrock, an Independent Review Panel of the Healing Process was established and has delivered a number of reports to the board.

NHS Highland remains under Stage 3 escalation over its mental health and finance performance, meaning that the Scottish Government is providing extra support to improve these areas.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: