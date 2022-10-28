Friday 28 Oct 2022 @ 12:05
Scottish Government
Progress in NHS Highland

Improvements in governance, leadership and culture.

NHS Highland will move from Stage 3 to Stage 2 of NHS Scotland’s national performance framework following improvements in governance, leadership and culture.

The Health Secretary confirmed that the health board had taken actions to warrant reviewing the escalation, initially put in place in 2018, and will continue to be monitored by the Scottish Government.

In addition to a review into working practices by John Sturrock, an Independent Review Panel of the Healing Process  was established and has delivered a number of reports to the board.

NHS Highland remains under Stage 3 escalation over its mental health and finance performance, meaning that the Scottish Government is providing extra support to improve these areas.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said:

“I welcome the progress that NHS Highland has made, and the reassurance the board has given, over the improvements made since the escalation was introduced. I would also like to thank the staff for their work to deliver the changes that will make working in health care services across the region better.

“I know the toll it will have taken on those who came forward to the Independent Panel and Sturrock Review to voice concerns on a culture of bullying in the board. I want to repeat my thanks to all who took part, and to everyone working to make an improved and more supportive environment so the best level of care can be provided. The board has acted on the recommendations of the review and is committed to working to embed these improvements.

“The Scottish Government continues to work with the board to improve services further, particularly in the face of the huge challenges created by the pandemic and going into winter.”

 

